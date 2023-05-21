Sunday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 9, Fireflies 1: Cole Henry pitched four shutout innings and Fredericksburg scored seven runs in the first two innings to post a rout in the final game of the series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

In Fredericksburg on a rehab assignment, the big-league club's 2020 second-round draft pick allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six. Mason Denaburg (1–2) tossed a scoreless fifth inning to earn the victory.

The FredNats used a single, a fielder's choice, a Fireflies' error and two ground outs to score four runs in the first.

Johnathan Thomas' sacrifice fly, an RBI single by Daylen Lile and a fielder's choice on Elijah Green's grounder scored three more in the second and chased Columbia starter Mauricio Veliz (0–2).

Lile drove in three runs in the game while Roismar Quintana knocked in a pair. The FredNats (13–24) next travel to Salem for a six-game series with the Red Sox, beginning Tuesday.

Saturday's game

Fireflies 6, FredNats 1: Brett Squires' third-inning, three-run home run put Columbia in control early and the Fireflies cruised to a five-run victory that was completed Sunday after heavy rain suspended play Saturday night.

FredNats starter Bryan Sanchez (1–2) struck out five in 2⅔ innings, but Squires' blasts rose his ERA to 8.41.

Cortland Lawson's second-inning triple, his third of the season, scored Wilmer Perez and briefly gave the FredNats a 1–0 lead.