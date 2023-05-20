Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 2, Fireflies 1: Sammy Infante and Elijah Green hit back-to-back run-scoring singles in the sixth inning and the FredNats' bullpen made the lead stand up as Fredericksburg snapped a three-game losing streak at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

FredNats starter Riley Cornelio was solid for five innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six. But the Fireflies put him in an initial deficit when Levi Usher scored on a stolen base attempt in the third.

After the FredNats (12–23) retook the lead, Jose Antecio (1–4) and Tyler Yankosky each pitched two innings of no-run, no-hit ball and each fanned a pair of Firefly batters.

The teams' series continued late Saturday night.