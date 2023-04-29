Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 10, Hillcats 9 (11 inn.): Daylen Lile's single in the top of the 11th drove in Armando Cruz with the go-ahead run and Miguel Gomez (3–2), who blew a save opportunity the previous inning, made up for it by retiring the side in the bottom half of the frame.

The FredNats trailed 8–5 entering the top of the ninth. Lile doubled in Cruz, then scored on a Hillcats throwing error. Branden Boissiere then singled in Elijah Green to knot up the game at 8 apiece.

Murphy Stehly's RBI singled in the top of the 10th gave Fredericksburg the first chance to finish the rally, but Gomez allowed Angel Zarate's run-scoring hit to force an 11th inning.

Stehly was 3 for 4 with three runs knocked in while Green drove in a pair and scored twice. The teams played the fifth game of the series late Saturday night.