Saturday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Mudcats 6, FredNats 1: Fredericksburg starter Bryan Sanchez and first reliever Jose Atencio (0-4) kept their team close, but the FredNats offense could only muster a run and three hits off Carolina’s Jacob Misiorowski and Nate Peterson (2-1)

Sanchez went four innings, giving up a run on four hits and two walks while striking out four. Atencio did well for two innings but was tagged for four runs in the seventh on two RBI singles and a fielder’s choice.

Daylen Lile’s sacrifice fly scored Sammy Infante in the fourth.

The teams will close the series in Zebulon, N.C., on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Friday’s game

Mudcats 6, FredNats 3: Carolina used a three-run fourth inning to chase Fredericksburg starter Pablo Aldonis (0-2) en route to a three-run victory.

Aldonis went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while fanning three.

Infanted doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the FredNats. Cortland Lawson and Paul Witt also had two hits.