Thursday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Mudcats 4, FredNats 3: Carolina capitalized on Fredericksburg infielder Cortland Lawson's throwing error to score three runs in the fifth inning, then stifled a FredNats' rally to earn a victory in Zebulon, N.C.

The Mudcats' Kaylan Nicasia scored with one out in the top of the fifth on Lawson's error. Jace Avina followed with his third home run of the year, a two-run shot over the left–center wall, off first reliever Luke Young (0–1).

Lawson atoned for his gaffe by doubling in two runs in the sixth off Carolina starter Will Rudy (1–0). But Mudcats reliever Jeferson Figueroa and Chase Costello combined to keep the FredNats scoreless for the final four frames.

The teams continued their series late Friday night.