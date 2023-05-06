Friday's games

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Shorebirds 15–2, FredNats 9–1: Delmarva sweep an impromptu twinbill that was forced by a suspension of Thursday's game due to infield issues at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The game was resumed Friday afternoon and Fredericksburg took an 8–6 lead into the ninth when Tyler Yankosky blew the save attempt by allowing a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, sending the game into extra innings.

Christian Ciuffetelli (0–1) then preceded to get hammered for six runs on seven hits, including a two-run homer.

Cortland Lawson tripled, singled twice and drove in four runs for the FredNats.

In the seven-inning nightcap, Fredericksburg starter Pablo Aldonis (0–1) allowed only two hits over five innings while striking out eight. But those two hits were a solo homer and a sacrifice fly, and Shorebirds starter Dylan MacLean and two relievers combined to check the FredNats (8–16) to four hits, including Brenner Cox's RBI single.

The teams continued their series Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.