Saturday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Shorebirds 9, FredNats 4: Delmarva got the jump on Fredericksburg starter Jose Atencio (0–3), scoring four quick first-inning runs — two on fielding errors — in rolling to a comfortable five-run victory at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

All told, Atencio surrendered seven runs (four earned) on 12 hits, including a solo home run, and a walk while fanning four over four innings. His ERA rose to 9.82.

Matt Suggs cleared the bases with a fourth-inning triple and Zion Pettigrew also drove in a run in the frame on a single to right. But Shorebirds starter Aidan Curry (1-1) and reliever Jose Corniell combined to limit the FredNats to six hits and a walk while striking out 13.

The teams concluded the series late Sunday night.