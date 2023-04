Friday's game

Shorebirds 16, FredNats 4: Delmarva hammered two home runs off Fredericksburg reliever in the fifth inning to break open a close game and roll to a victory at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Sanchez (1–1) surrendered seven runs on nine hits and a walk over two innings. Starter Mason Denaburg held the Shorebirds to one run over the initial three frames.

Donovan Casey and Elijah Green each drove in two runs for the FredNats (4–9). The teams were scheduled to play Saturday night.