Sunday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 6, Mudcats 3: Murphy Stehly's adventures at the plate helped Fredericksburg exit a difficult series against league rival Carolina with a victory Sunday in Zebulon, N.C.

With the game tied 3–3 entering the top of the sixth, Stehly put the FredNats ahead with a line-drive single to left, scoring Elijah Green. Then in the eighth Stehly grounded an 0–2 delivery back to Mudcats pitcher Jeison Perna, whose throwing error allowed FredNats baserunners Green and Sammy Infante to score.

Fredericksburg relievers Kevin Rodriguez, Pedro Gonzalez and Christian Ciuffetelli (save, 3) made the lead stand up, allowing only a hit and a walk while striking out four over four innings. Franklin Marquez got his first win with 1⅓ innings of work.

Green doubled and singled while Stehly's two hits raised his batting average to .313.

The FredNats (11–20) return to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for a series with the Columbia Fireflies, beginning Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.