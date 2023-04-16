Sunday's game

FredNats 6, Woodpeckers 4: Johnathon Thomas two-out, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning helped Fredericksburg overcome a 4–3 deficit and closed out the series in Fayetteville, N.C., with a win.

Thomas stroked a 1–1 pitch over the left-field wall, scoring Maxwell Romero Jr. and Sammy Infante. Christian Ciuffetelli strike out two in the bottom of the ninth for his second save of the season.

Romero, Roismar Quintana and Murphy Stehly each doubled for Fredericksburg. FredNats starter Pablo Aldonis struck out five in three innings of work.

The FredNats return to Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. with the start of a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Friday's game

Woodpeckers 14, FredNats 7: The FredNats led 5–3 in the seventh before the Woodpeckers unloaded on reliever Jose Ulloa (0–1) for six runs in the bottom of the frame and cruised to the win. Infante hit a two-run homer and Brady House tripled and singled in two runs.