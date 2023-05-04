Wednesday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Wood Ducks 15, FredNats 9: Neither Fredericksburg starter Jarlin Susana (0–2) nor first reliever Brad Lord could stem a third-inning uprising by Down East that resulted in the Wood Ducks cruising to an easy win at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Susana allowed solo runs the previous two innings before he gave up Ian Moller’s two-run homer that triggered the Wood Ducks’ slugfest third tinning. Lord couldn’t salvage the situation, allowing an additional six runs on four hits and two walks. By the time second reliever Pedro Gonzalez put out the fire, it was 11–1.

Brenner Cox’s three-run double in the bottom of the frame and an Elijah Green sacrifice fly and a Murphy Stehly bases-loaded walk in the seventh got the FredNats (8–14) closer. But the Wood Ducks used insurance RBI singles from JoJo Blackmon and Anthony Gutierrez to secure the win.

The teams continued their six-game series late Thursday night.