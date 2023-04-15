FRIDAY'S GAME

Woodpeckers 8, FredNats 2: Fayetteville teed off on Fredericksburg reliever Jose Atencio (0–1) for six runs in a seven-run fifth inning to give the Woodpeckers another win in the series in North Carolina.

FredNats starting pitcher Jarlin Susana bounced back from a rough first outing of the season to throw 3⅔ innings of one-hit, one-walk ball that included six strikeouts.

Elijah Green singled in a run and Brady House doubled for the FredNats (2–5), who's Saturday game with the Woodpeckers finished late.