Tuesday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Hillcats 9, FredNats 3: Sloppy play in the field doomed Jake Bennett’s start as Lynchburg capitalized on an error-filled third inning to score six runs and cruise to an easy victory

The six runs occurred while the big lefthander was on the mound, but Bennett (0-2) was charged with only one earned run. He allowed four hits, including a homer, and a walk while striking out one.

All told, there were four throwing errors and three fielding gaffes by seven different FredNats players.

Armando Cox singled twice and scored while Brady House doubled, singled and drove in a run for the FredNats. The teams continued their series late Wednesday night.

— Staff reports