A visit from Christopher Newport seems to amplify everything inside Ron Rosner Arena.

Not just the crowd noise, though the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team certainly drew a raucous one Wednesday night when it hosted a Captains squad ranked fourth in the nation. The emotionally-tinged tone of an in-state rivalry game tends to distort shot selection and stakes alike.

“Everything gets a little bit exaggerated in a game like this,” UMW head coach Marcus Kahn said.

That phenomenon might explain why, when the Eagles saw an early 13-point lead get whittled away to two points at halftime before being totally erased, their scoring drought seemed almost interminable.

UMW’s undoing in an eventual 67–53 loss is no enigma. After the Eagles (15–6) took a 22–9 lead with 9:29 left in the first half, they went nearly seven minutes without a basket, misfiring on 11 straight attempts from the field.

“In those situations, the best thing to do is to try and get a good shot no matter what,” said UMW senior Greg Rowson, who scored 15 points. “It’s tough, because when shots don’t fall things seem to go worse on the other end. That’s when things slip away.”

Even as UMW knocked down shot after shot to build a double-digit advantage, guard Da’Shawn Cook (16 points) knew CNU would eventually mount a run.

“We could work with it because we were up, but at the same time we had to get some stops,” Cook said.

Lull notwithstanding, UMW still took a 27–25 lead into the break. But then the Captains (19–3) resumed scoring with impunity, shooting 13 of 25 (52 percent) as their margin snowballed during the final 20 minutes.

“We were playing as if we were down 12, then you are down 12,” Kahn said.

When the Eagles finally stabilized, going on an 11–0 run to pull within 60–50 late, they simply ran out of time. The same can’t be said for UMW's season, however.

UMW travels to CNU on Feb. 15 in Newport News and could conceivably face the Captains a third time in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference tournament later this month.

Kahn noted that the Eagles have notched wins against (then top-ranked) Randolph–Macon and Hampden–Sydney, both of which have beaten CNU this season.

Before seeking revenge, though, UMW will look to right the ship on Sunday, when it hosts UC Santa Cruz at noon.

“There’s a lot of basketball to be played,” Kahn said. “I think we really need to understand that we’ve won some big games.”

Christopher Newport (19–3): Ian Anderson 1, Trey Barber 16, Matthew Brodie 9, Brandon Edmond 10, Jahn Hines 4, Collin Hines 4, Jake Latta 2, Ty Henderson 12. 23 10-13 67.

UMW (15–6): Greg Rowson 15, Emmanuel Aghayere 6, Da'Shawn Cook 16, Zack Blue 8, Dorian Davis 5, Devin Johnson 1, Andrew Rowson 2. 16 17-24 53.

Halftime: UMW 27–25. Three-pointers: Christopher Newport 11 (Edmond 5, Brodie 3, Henderson 2, Barber), UMW 4 (G. Rowson 2, Cook 2). Rebounds: Christopher Newport 47 (Barber 8), UMW 40 (G. Rowson 11).