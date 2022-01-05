Anderson joins Pacers

New year, new NBA team for Justin Anderson.

The Westmoreland County native signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 1 and scored eight points in Tuesday's 104-94 loss to the New York Knicks.

It was the second appearance in a Pacers uniform for Anderson, who completed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last month. His first game, coincidentally, was against Cleveland on Jan. 2.

The Pacers are the sixth NBA team for Anderson, who played at Virginia and was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He has also suited up for Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn.

He began the season with the Pacers' G League affiliate in Fort Wayne, Ind. and also played for Team USA in World Cup qualifying in November 2021.