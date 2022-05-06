Austin's pro debut comes with struggles but success

WASHINGTON--Their work for the evening complete, Elena Delle Donne gave Shakira Austin a big hug.

The most famous Washington Mystic and the newest one had teamed up to preserve for a decisive 84-70 season-opening victory over the Indiana Fever. And while Friday night's biggest story was Delle Donne's return to the court, she also took a moment to praise her rookie teammate, who spent most of the game watching before making a big impact at the end.

"She played some huge minutes," Delle Donne said of Austin, a 6-foot-5 Fredericksburg native who was making her WNBA debut. "Just having her on defense makes the game easier for us."

That's exactly why the Mystics drafted Austin third overall out out of Mississippi last month. With Delle Donne apparently back at full strength after two lost seasons to join fellow veterans Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Shamari Walker-Kimbrough, Washington doesn't need a lot of points from Austin.

The Mystics like her ability to influence the game in other ways. And Friday night, in one small early dose and a longer later one, she showed her potential.

In a 2 1/2-minute first-quarter appearance, she converted a three-point play for her first professional points and also forced two turnovers. Then, after Indiana cut a 23-point third-quarter deficit to eight, she played the first 8:56 of the fourth quarter, blocking one shot and collecting three rebounds as the Mystics pulled away.

"I was just waiting for it," Austin said. "I just tried to be calm and be ready to give anything my team needed--effort and energy plays."

She finished with just the three points after missing a wide-open driving layup--"The lesson I learned was that I've got to get on the bike. My legs were a little dead," she said.

But she got high marks from everyone who counts, and not just the estimated 50 family members who journeyed to the Entertainment and Sports Center to see her debut. The number that mattered most was that the Mystics outscored the Fever by 12 points in her 12 minutes of action. Only Cloud (+23) had a higher ratio.

"She didn't finish a couple of shots at the basket, but that'll come with time," Mystics coach Mike Thibault said. "Defensively, she was really active during that run. She bothered some shots, and she got some long rebounds to star fast breaks. That was a good opening game for her."

Added Delle Donne: "She brings so much to the game, and she wants to get better," Delle Donne said. "And she's confident. I went over to congratulate her, and she was like, 'Thanks.' But she knew she was going to have a good game."

The past month has been a whirlwind, even for the well-traveled Austin, who played at James Monroe and on Colonial Forge's 2017 state championship team before finishing her high school career at Montrose (Md.) Christian, then playing two seasons at the University of Maryland and two more at Ole Miss.

Her pro debut came less than a month after her final college contest, a first-round NCAA tournament loss. She's adjusting to the increased physicality and the demands of the professional game.

"I've never come off the bench before. It's very different," she said.. " ... In college, there's a lot of drama and emotion that gets tied into it. With the professional league, it's all about business and about winning. It's a lot easier when that's the ultimate goal."

Austin probably couldn't have asked for a better situation--joining an established team close to home where she's not expected to be the star and where she can learn from veterans like Delle Donne, the former MVP who had played only three games in the past two seasons due to injury and COVID-19 risks but scored a game-high 21 points Friday.

"I was on the bench cheesing, just watching and being able to soak in everything she does," Austin said. " ... She's somebody that I just look up to game-wise, and I'm able to get a lot of helpful hints and tools that I will be able to put in my own bag."

