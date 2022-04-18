Justin Anderson named to all-G League team

Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson was named to the all-NBA G League first team on Monday.

In between appearances with two different NBA teams and a stint with USA Basketball's World Cup qualifying team, Anderson led the G League in scoring among qualified players at 27.8 points per game for the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Mad Antz. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Anderson, 28, finished the season by signing two 10-day contracts with the NBA's Indiana Pacers. He averaged 6.8 points in 13 appearances this season for the Pacers, the Mad Antz's parent club. He also played three games for the Brooklyn Nets in January, averaging 4.3 points per game.

Trevelin Queen of the champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers was named G League Most Valuable Player. He and Anderson were joined on the first team by South Bay Lakers guard Mason Jones, College Park Skyhawks forward Justin Tillman and Texas Legends forward Moses Wright.