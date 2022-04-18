 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Justin Anderson named to all-G League team

  • 0
Anderson

Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson was named to the all-NBA G League first team on Monday.

In between appearances with two different NBA teams and a stint with USA Basketball's World Cup qualifying team, Anderson led the G League in scoring among qualified players at 27.8 points per game for the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Mad Antz. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Anderson, 28, finished the season by signing two 10-day contracts with the NBA's Indiana Pacers. He averaged 6.8 points in 13 appearances this season for the Pacers, the Mad Antz's parent club. He also played three games for the Brooklyn Nets in January, averaging 4.3 points per game.  

Trevelin Queen of the champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers was named G League Most Valuable Player. He and Anderson were joined on the first team by South Bay Lakers guard Mason Jones, College Park Skyhawks forward Justin Tillman and Texas Legends forward Moses Wright.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Bossy, NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders Great, dead at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert