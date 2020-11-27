Justin Anderson signs with 76ers

Justin Anderson is set for a second run with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Westmoreland County native signed a two-year, partially guaranteed contract with the 76ers on Friday, according to reports. Anderson, who turned 27 this week, rejoins a team he played for from 2017-18 and will be invited to next month’s training camp.

After the San Antonio Spurs drafted Anderson out of Virginia in the first round in 2015, they traded him to the 76ers midway through his second pro season. The 6-foot-6 swingman enjoyed his best success with Philadelphia, averaging 7.1 points in 62 games. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and spent the end of last season with the the Brooklyn Nets.

Anderson was also named to the all-G League third team last season, when he averaged a combined 20.6 points for affiliates of Toronto and Brooklyn.