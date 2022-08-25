 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shakira Austin named to WNBA all-rookie team

Austin

After a productive first professional season, Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin was named to the WNBA's all-rookie team on Thursday.

Austin, the third pick in the 2022 draft, averaged 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Washington Mystics, helping them earn the fifth seed in the playoffs. A 6-foot-5 center, she started 32 games and ranked sixth in the league among all players in field goal percentage (.547) and second among rookies in rebounds and third in scoring. 

Austin was joined on the all-rookie team by Atlanta's Rhyne Howard, Indiana's NaLissa Smith and Queen Egbo and Chicago's Rebekah Gardner.

Howard was named rookie of the year, receiving 53 of 56 votes from national media members. Austin received two of the remaining three votes.

