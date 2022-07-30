STEVE DESHAZO: In tough loss, Mystics learn small things matter in playoffs push

WASHINGTON—Either Shakira Austin or Elena Delle Donne easily could have collected the rebound of Brianna Stewart’s missed jumper with three minutes left in Saturday’s consequential WNBA Game at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Washington Mystics teammates had no competition for the board, aside from each other. But they managed to tip the ball out of bounds, giving the Seattle Storm another possession. And while that in itself didn’t prove decisive in the Mystics’ 82–77 loss, it underscored just how fine the line between success and failure can be, with the playoffs looming.

“It was a fairly even game, as far as a lot of stuff,” Washington coach Mike Thibault said. “We need to be better, We need to make some of the layups we missed. We need to not turn it over. That had a playoff kind of atmosphere to it. ... and they were better than us on a handful of possessions.”

Thibault didn’t name names, and no one in the locker room could point fingers. But Austin, the Fredericksburg native who has been a rookie revelation for most of the season, wasn’t hiding from the blame.

As she so often does, Austin demonstrated both her immense talent and her room for growth, all in the same afternoon.

She posted her third double–double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. But she missed six of her 10 shots from the field, including two straight from point blank in the first quarter, and two of her four free throw attempts.

And even with her miscommunication with Delle Donne, the No. 3 overall selection in May’s draft easily could have eclipsed her career high in rebounds (13) had stronger, older Storm players like Tina Charles not outmuscled her for boards or knocked them out of her hands.

Asked what she learned from the painful loss, Austin said: “Just that every possession is valuable.”

“For me, I’ve just got to try to communicate and be as much of an anchor as I can on the defensive end,” she said. “Just making the things that I can: layups and rebounds. ... there were a couple of ‘em I could have grabbed stronger.”

If Saturday’s nationally televised collision felt like a postseason matchup, it should have. With seven games left in the regular season, the Storm and Mystics entered play Saturday with identical 18–11 records, tied for fourth place in the standings. In fact, if the playoffs had started Saturday, it would have been a quarterfinal pairing.

And the teams battled to a 35–35 halftime draw. Myeshia Hines–Allen’s two free throws gave the Mystics a 55–54 lead with 1:12 left in the third period before the Storm went on a 16–0 run that lasted nearly four minutes into the fourth quarter.

Ezi Magbegor had six points for Seattle in that stretch, but it was fueled by four Washington turnovers—including an errant pass by Austin that Epiphany Prince turned into a layup—and six Mystics misses.

“A lot of careless turnovers and not taking care of the ball,” Delle Donne said. “They’re too long and too good to have careless moments like that. Just frustrating to see that we allowed them to go that big a run, then great to see that we were able to come back and give ourselves a chance at it.”

Indeed, the Mystics roared back with a vengeance. Austin scored six of her points in the fourth quarter, and after Alysha Clark’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 78–77 with 22.8 seconds left, Washington forced a turnover and had a chance to take the lead.

But Delle Donne missed on a drive while being closely guarded by Stewart, whose two free throws pushed the lead to three, and Natasha Cloud missed a long but open 3-point attempt to tie.

All is certainly not lost. The Mystics get another immediate shot at the Storm on Sunday afternoon, and they have plenty of playoff experience, beginning with Delle Donne. And Austin, an athletic and enthusiastic learner, gives them a dimension that even the 2019 title team didn’t.

But the playoff first round is a best-of-three affair, magnifying every mistake and master stroke.

“This can be frustrating,” Delle Donne said, “but we have to learn from it, come back tomorrow and do everything we can to get a win.”