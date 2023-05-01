WASHINGTON — Among the many impressive statistics Shakira Austin put up in her WNBA rookie season, one stood out: zero.

That was the number of offensive plays the Washington Mystics ran for the Fredericksburg native, who still managed to average 8.7 points per game—mostly on putbacks and hustle baskets—en route to all-rookie honors.

At 22, she’s still the youngest player on a veteran team that returns all five starters and has title aspirations, so she still figures to be pretty low in the Mystics’ offensive pecking order.

But after winning Isralei league MVP honors and leading her Elittzur Ramla team to its second consecutive championship last week, shouldn’t she be more than an offensive afterthought this year?

“Honestly, I feel like they won’t have no problems running some plays for me,” Austin said Monday at the Mystics’ preseason media day, “but that doesn’t do anything for me. I’m gonna go get my own, regardless. For me, (it’s) just playing with confidence and being aggressive, being dominant.

“I don’t need plays called. I really didn’t get plays called for me in Israel when I played overseas. I’m scoring just on the basis of being aggressive and knowing the person guarding me can’t guard me.”

Austin cracked the Mystics’ starting lineup early last summer largely as a defensive stopper for a team that had veterans Elena Della Donne and Ariel Atkins as its primary scorers. At 6-foot-5, Austin generally held her own against older opposing centers and led the Mystics in rebounding (6.4 per game) while ranking second in blocked shots (0.8).

A winter season in Israel, though, gave Austin a chance to show her ability on the other end of the floor.

She averaged 19.9 points (including 39 in a playoff finals series victory over Maccabi Bnot Ashdod), along with 12 rebounds per game. She had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks in Thursday’s title-clinching victory before hopping a plane stateside in time for the Mystics’ training camp.

She even made 2 of 6 3-point tries after taking none as a WNBA rookie.

“Kira was hooping,” said Mystics teammate Jazmine Jones, who played for Israeli rival team Raman Hasharon. “She’s fresh off the plane with her MVP.”

Whether that versatility will be apparent this season in D.C. remains to be seen, although the Mystics plan to run more when the open their season May 19 against the New York Liberty. Former league MVP Delle Donne is finally healthy after sitting out 11 games last year while recovering from back surgery, and Atkins and Natasha Cloud are returning double-figures scorers.

Still, it can’t hurt to have an MVP of any league as your fifth option.

“She should take a leap, but not trying to be something brand new,” said Eric Thibault, who takes over as Mystics head coach after a decade’s apprenticeship under his now-retired father Mike. “She should just be a better version of herself every year she comes back.

“... She’s added some things to her game, she’s expanded her game, but we also know that the level of competition in our league is a step up from that. Her teammates and coaches have a lot of faith that she can do more than she showed last year, but some of that is just being smart about what she adds to her game and how it fits within our team structure. She’s going to make some mistakes, but we’re going to let her try some things and roll with her.”

Austin said she wasn’t eager to play in Israel after a non-stop journey for the previous 12 months that saw her earn all-Southeastern Conference honors at Mississippi, become the No. 3 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, play a full professional season in the U.S. and join USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup title team.

“I did not want to go overseas at all,” she said. “I was trying to figure out a way to stay home. But when I got over there, I felt I was there for a reason. ... I just tried to make the most out of the opportunity. My confidence was at 1,000, coming off the gold medal, and I just wanted to get back to my bag, showing I could do it at the professional level. I just got back to dominating, especially on the offensive end.”

She certainly got the attention of some important people.

“She went overseas and absolutely crushed it,” Delle Donne said. “She looks great, she looks strong, she even looks taller to me. But I think Shakira’s gonna even go to that next level, where we give her more responsibilities. We allow her to take the ball and dribble a little bit and do all the things she’s capable if.

“Last year, I think she just played the role we asked her to. Now, she can do that much more, and she’s going to create so many problems for other teams.”