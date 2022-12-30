UMW: Eagles rally, top Washington & Lee in two overtimes in men's basketball

Greg Rowson scored 27 points, Da’Shawn Cook recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds and the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team claimed a double-overtime 103–95 victory over the host Generals in the championship game of the Washington & Lee Holiday Invitational in Lexington on Friday night.

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Eagles clawed back to knot up the game at 73 apiece at regulation’s end. The first overtime period ended at 88-88, but the Eagles scored 15 points to the Generals’ seven to earn the nonconference victory.

The Eagles will begin the new year with a home game against Catholic University on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

UMW (11–2): Greg Rowson 27, Emmanuel Aghayere 2, Da’Shawn Cook 22, Zack Blue 20, Erik Prosise 3, Dorian Davies 10, Cameron McCravy 2, Devin Johnson 4, Daniel Peterson 15. 35 24-34 103

Washington & Lee (8–5): Jack D’Entremont 14, Robert Disibio 26, Sam Wise 9, Richie Manigault 12, Jack Lewis 18, Cheick Toure 2, Drew Harrell 14. 33 15-22 95.

Halftime: Washington & Lee 42–32. Three-point shot: UMW 9 (Rowson 3, Cook 2, Davis 2, Blue, Prosise), Washington & Lee 14 (Disibio 5, Lewis 4, Manigault 2, D’Entremont, Wise, Harrell). Rebounds: UMW 49 (Cook 11), Washington & Lee 37 (Disibio 10).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Men’s basketball: UMW 84, The College of New Jersey 62: Rowson scored 22 points and Blue recorded a career-high 21 as the Eagles downed the Lions in the opening game of the Washington & Lee Holiday Invitational in Lexington.

UMW raced to a quick 7-1 lead and never looked back. Rowson lead the Eagles with seven rebounds. Da’Shawn Cook added 14 points and Emmanuel Aghayere contributed 11 points.

TCNJ (2–9): Danny Bodine 10, Matthew Solomon 4, Pat Higgins 10, Anthony DiCaro 10, Trevor Covey 2, Jason Larranagna 2, Jim Clemente 6, Matthew Okorie 6, Nick Koch 9. 22 11-17 62.

UMW: Greg Rowson 22, Emmanuel Aghayere 11, Da’Shawn Cook 14, Zack Blue 21, Erik Prosise 5, Dorian Davies 3, Cameron McCravy 2, Devin Johnson 2, Daniel Peterson 4. 26 19-25 84.

Halftime: UMW 46–23. Three-pointers: TCNJ 7 (Bodine 2, DiCaro 2, Higgins, Larranagna, Koch), UMW 13 (Cook 4, Blue 4, Rowson 3, Prosise, Davies). Rebounds: TCNJ 32 (Solomon 4, Koch 4), UMW 24 (Rowson 7).

Women’s basketball: Johns Hopkins 56, No. 23 UMW 52: In a nip-and-tuck contest in which the Eagles and the host Blue Jays exchanged leads, Keagan Schwab drained a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to knot the game at 52-52.

Johns Hopkins then scored an unanswered basket and two free throws to post the four-point win in Baltimore.

Schwab and Ashley Martin scored 13 points each while Jordan Carpenter added 10 points and nine rebounds. The Eagles struggled from the perimeter, making just 3 of 12 attempts.

UMW hosts Shenandoah University Saturday at 1 p.m.

UMW (10-2): Karissa Highlander 1, Jordan Carpenter 10, Keagan Schwab 13, Ashley Martin 13, Sydney Sherman 6, Elizabeth Dufrane 6, Adeline Riner 2, Lexi Miller 1. 18 13-17 52.

Johns Hopkins (6-3): Michaela O’Neal 3, Greta Miller 10, Natalie Mann 2, Macie Feldman 1, Olivia Parisi 14, Zoe Soule 13, Kendall Dunham 5, Jayden Murray 8. 19 15-25 56.

Halftime: UMW 31–29. Three-pointers: UMW 3 (Dufrane 2, Schwab 1), Johns Hopkins 3 (O’Neil, Soule, Dunham). Rebounds: UMW 38 (Carpenter 9), Johns Hopkins 43 (Miller 11).