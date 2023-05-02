Joni Briganti of Spotsylvania County has earned five world championship slots with the USA National Triathlon Team to represent the USA in 2024 in Australia and Spain.

Briganti, 65, competed in eight national championship races across four days, including three in one day, at the recent USA Triathlon Multisport Nationals in Irving, Texas. She is a USAT certified coach, aquatics instructor and certified USMS swim coach at the Fredericksburg American Family Fitness. This will be her seventh year on Team USA.