Bruce, Callihan win at Dominion Raceway

Wins by Cole Bruce and Davey Callihan Saturday night at Dominion Raceway shook up the Virginia Racer Limited Late Model season standings.
Bruce, the defending track champion, claimed the opening race by outdueling Callihan after a late green, white, checkered flag restart. The fifth and final caution came out with four laps to go after Chris Donnelly spun in Turn 2 collecting Bradley Kilby, ending both of their nights.
In the nightcap, Bruce started eighth in the field after the mandatory invert and Callihan seventh. Callihan bided his time and much like Bruce in the first feature, executed his restarts and was held on for the win. Rounding out the top five were Landon Pemberlton (who entered the night with the points lead), Bruce, Eddie Slagle and Richard Storm.
The Modified division also had twin 35 lap features and Chris Humblet made it a clean sweep on the night picking up his fourth and fifth feature wins on the year and closing the gap on points leader Mike Rudy. Jimmy Humblet finished second and Wayne Hartley third in each race; Rudy was fifth in the opening race and fourth in the nightcap.
In the UCARS division, Alec Ayers extended his season points lead by winning the 25-lap feature. Pole winner Don Schumann finished second.
In the Mini Stock Division, Kris Kurtz’s points lead disappeared after he developed a mechanical issue and finished seventh. Keith Riley finished second behind Jesse Jones and took over the points lead.
This Saturday, the Late Model division will be back in action for the first time in weeks with twin 60-lap features along with the Virginia Racer Limited Late Models, Dominion Stocks, UCARS, Mini Stocks and Any Cars divisions. Gates open at 5 p.m. and green flag drops at 7.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!