The soccer, field hockey and rugby fields at the Battleground Complex will be quiet this fall. So will the Anderson Center and everywhere else the University of Mary Washington normally holds fall sports.
The Capital Athletic Conference, UMW's athletic home for nearly 30 years, joined a growing group of leagues Tuesday by calling off all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision means no competition in soccer, field hockey, volleyball, golf, cross country, tennis, riding and rugby in 2020.
The Division III CAC, which recently added six schools in a merger with the American Collegiate Athletic Conference, hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing traditional fall sports in the spring.
"For weeks, the Department of Athletics has been planning for return to play in a safe, healthy, and equitable way as part of the University's #ForwardUMW plan and under the guidelines of the NCAA and Capital Athletic Conference," UMW athletic director Patrick Catullo said in a release from the school. "Regrettably, as updated information has been released for a phased approach regarding return to activity, it has become clear that suspension of fall sports is the best way forward.
"This decision was not made lightly, and while nothing can replace the loss of competition opportunities, we will work to continue the impactful student-athlete experience through interactions with peers and coaches."
Three CAC schools--St. Mary's (Md.), Pratt (N.Y.) Institute and Mills (Calif.) College--had previously announced they would not field fall sports teams before the conference's blanket edict on Tuesday.
UMW president Dr. Troy Paino is the chair of the CAC’s board of directors, which made the announcement. A CAC news release said: "The action, also endorsed by league athletic administrators, was made with consideration for the well-being of each campus community."
Shortly after the CAC's decision, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference made a similar call. The ODAC said it plans to hold traditional fall and winter sports in the 2021 spring semester.
Fourteen of the ODAC's 15 Division III schools are based in Virginia, and UMW often plays ODAC opponents in non-conference competition--and likely will continue to do so in the future. The expanded CAC now includes schools in California, Michigan and Minnesota, and the league will not require conference play beginning with the 2020-21 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.