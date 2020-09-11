 Skip to main content
Capital Athletic Conference suspends play until new year
20200605_SPO_LEAGUEp02

The Capital Athletic Conference on Friday extended its suspension of sports through the end of the calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement from the CAC board of directors means the University of Mary Washington and the CAC’s other schools won’t compete in basketball, swimming or track until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest. The CAC called off the entire fall season in July.

The conference will decide later on whether to begin the winter sports season in January and hold league championships.

