Caroline alumna Baylor pumped up for shot at a pro bodybuilding career

“She has a lot of drive, a lot of determination,” Murphy said. “She’s very disciplined and that’s one thing about bodybuilding. You have to have great discipline.”

In addition to Murphy, Baylor has a nutritionist on her team. She eats five to six small meals a day and drinks two gallons of water.

It all came together at the NPC National Fitness Championships on July 1.

Baylor placed first in the Figure category for ages 35 and older and first in open class. Out of 74 women, she placed first overall.

“I felt very blessed to be able to go into a show just wanting to win my pro card but actually coming out and winning the whole show,” Baylor said. “Words can’t express it. I’m definitely blessed, honored and grateful to be able to bless the stage beside 73 other beautiful women.”

Baylor almost gave up on the sport.

Her mother, Drucellia, died last September at age 63.

Baylor had a national show upcoming in November. She wanted to be courageous and compete in honor of her mother and “No. 1 supporter,” but after the show she wanted to quit.