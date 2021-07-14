Caroline alumna Baylor pumped up for shot at a pro bodybuilding career

When Cheri Baylor was a student at Caroline High School in the early 2000s, she was a sprinter for the Cavaliers’ track and field team.
Baylor didn’t participate in any athletic events after graduating in 2004, but her physique from years of running track never departed.
Baylor walked and lifted light weights for exercise for 12 years after her high school career ended.
“I took all that time off but I still had the body of a track star,” Baylor said. “Then the drive of being an athlete kicked back in.”
Baylor was working out a gym in Maryland in 2017 when she noticed Leon Murphy training a woman for a bodybuilding competition. She was immediately intrigued.
“I knew my mind and my body would take me on that stage where I needed to be,” Baylor said.
Baylor has been training relentlessly ever since.
After winning a national ProAm competition in South Carolina earlier this month, she is now turning professional and will compete in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.
Murphy said it’s a major step for Baylor to compete professionally but her keen focus, work ethic and businesslike approach should allow her to thrive.
“She has a lot of drive, a lot of determination,” Murphy said. “She’s very disciplined and that’s one thing about bodybuilding. You have to have great discipline.”
In addition to Murphy, Baylor has a nutritionist on her team. She eats five to six small meals a day and drinks two gallons of water.
It all came together at the NPC National Fitness Championships on July 1.
Baylor placed first in the Figure category for ages 35 and older and first in open class. Out of 74 women, she placed first overall.
“I felt very blessed to be able to go into a show just wanting to win my pro card but actually coming out and winning the whole show,” Baylor said. “Words can’t express it. I’m definitely blessed, honored and grateful to be able to bless the stage beside 73 other beautiful women.”
Baylor almost gave up on the sport.
Her mother, Drucellia, died last September at age 63.
Baylor had a national show upcoming in November. She wanted to be courageous and compete in honor of her mother and “No. 1 supporter,” but after the show she wanted to quit.
“I said ‘I don’t have it in me anymore,” Baylor said. “I said, ‘I have to find something else. My mom is not here. She’s my biggest supporter and I can’t do it.’”
But Baylor received encouragement from her father, sister and a close friend to press on. Her sister, Kristle, coped with her mother’s death by starting a wreath-making business. She gives each wreath a name and dedicates it to the memory of her mother. Baylor has many of her sister’s wreaths around her home in Maryland. She said that’s been therapeutic.
“It feels great because every time I look at a wreath I know it’s in honor of my mom,” Baylor said. “It feels great to walk in the house every day.”
Baylor is now taking her mother’s memory with her to the professional level. She’s hoping to inspire others with her fitness and bodybuilding journey. She also serves as a personal trainer for some of her relatives in Caroline.
“My dreams are bigger than me,” she said. “I don’t just prep for myself. I do it to encourage and motivate others that anything is possible. Don’t stop when you hit a low point; make your low point motivation to keep pushing.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526