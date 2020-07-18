The Smith family believed they were doing everything possible to limit the chances any of the four in the Louisa County household contracted COVID-19.
They washed their hands. They wore facemasks. They used hand sanitizer and practiced social distancing.
But after a friend of Rico Smith’s performed maintenance around the home in May, he called back to tell the family he tested positive for the coronavirus.
The news immediately curtailed the movements of Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith, who regularly worked out in Richmond with two different trainers in anticipation of a breakout sophomore season.
Brandon Smith’s mother and father tested positive for COVID-19. He and his brother, Jordan Smith, a rising junior at Louisa High School, tested negative. Each of them had to quarantine for at least 14 days.
“That actually set me back a little bit until I was able to come up here [to Penn State],” Brandon Smith said in a recent Zoom interview. “I was able to do my own workouts at home but I had to be more cautious about going out in public because at that point I didn’t know if I was asymptomatic even though I got tested and it came back negative.”
The setback didn’t last long.
Brandon Smith—a former Louisa star—arrived on Penn State’s campus a little more than a month ago in optimum shape. He stands 6-foot-4 and is up to 245 pounds. Despite added muscle, he’s been clocked sprinting at 21.4 miles per hour.
While the crushing blow he put on Idaho running back Kiahn Martinez and the reaction of teammate CJ Thorpe went viral last fall, Brandon Smith is searching for consistency this upcoming season as he enters camp atop the depth chart at one outside linebacker position.
“We’ve been working out together,” said Penn State rising sophomore running back Devyn Ford, a North Stafford graduate. “You see him physically, he’s definitely bigger. He’s always been solid, but you can see his frame has filled in more. He can definitely move with his weight faster, too. It’s definitely nice to see him like that. He’s going to have a good year.”
EFFECT STILL FELT
Rico and Cynthia Smith are grateful they’re around to see their son continue to progress after their experience with COVID-19.
Rico Smith said he lost his sense of taste and smell. The latter still hasn’t fully returned. Cynthia Smith is an asthmatic and has chronic sinus disease so her taste and smell were already limited.
They both also had headaches and fatigue.
They didn’t experience severe symptoms such as chest pains, shortness of breath or a fever. Rico Smith cautions that one can have the virus without a fever. High school football players across the Fredericksburg area have been greeted with digital thermometer guns as they enter offseason conditioning workouts.
“You can check temperatures all day,” Rico Smith said. “But we had it and we didn’t have any fevers. My highest temperature was 95, 96.”
During their quarantine, family members dropped off food for the couple. Brandon and Jordan Smith cooked for themselves and washed their own clothes, tasks their mother taught them to perform before they entered middle school.
Rico Smith said the family kept the faith they’d get through it and continued to pray.
The most difficult part for Brandon Smith was not being able to physically embrace his parents, especially his mother. They use Facetime to correspond.
“One of the hardest things for him was to see his mom with a mask on and he had a mask on and they’d be in the same house and he couldn’t hug his mom,” Rico Smith said. “He struggled with that a little bit. I was like, ‘Man, that’s what a mother’s love will do to you.’ But he worked through it. We got through it and now we’re on the other side of this thing.”
A FOOTBALL FAMILY
The family hopes to see college football this fall, but Jordan Smith’s season will start in March, if at all.
Rico Smith is a former Louisa standout who went on to Ferrum College. Jordan Smith is hoping to build on a sophomore season with the Lions in which he was named a second-team all-Jefferson District at defensive back.
Although the Big Ten conference has announced it won’t be playing any non-league games this fall and final plans for the season remain tenuous, Brandon Smith is going all-out in his preparation.
He’s constantly in touch with Penn State’s coaches, trainers, sports scientists and nutritionists to better understand how he can maximize his body and natural abilities.
“I’m not trying to think about the possibility of us not having a season because then I would get too relaxed,” Brandon Smith said. “I’ll start to not take my workouts as serious and start to create bad habits that would be hard to break.”
As a reserve in 2019, Brandon Smith finished the season with 14 tackles, including two for a loss and one quarterback pressure. But the Nittany Lions are expecting a major leap for the former five-star recruit.
Penn State Hall of Fame linebacker Lavar Arrington recent wrote on Twitter that Smith “can not only play like me but shows possibly even greater ability than me.” Arrington, who was the No. 2 overall pick by the NFL’s Washington franchise in 2000, said Smith is a “next level” star who should have a “scary” good season.
Brandon Smith said he learned a lot about himself since the end of his début campaign and he plans to apply that to the field. One thing he’s realized is he can no longer use only brute force to defeat blockers and ball carriers.
He’s also learning how to channel his aggression and play the game situationally.
“Using my hands when dealing with blockers was an issue [last season] because I never had to do that in high school,” Brandon Smith said. “So being on this level for this amount of time really made me learn that ‘Okay, I can’t just shoulder a dude, because for one, they’re 6–7, 320’ … So just me growing up and maturing from that standpoint has been the biggest thing.”
PRAYING FOR SAFETY
Rico Smith said he knows the seriousness of the coronavirus and is concerned about player safety. Still, he’s confident Penn State is doing what it can to mitigate the spread.
His son has taken multiple COVID-19 tests since May. He took one after his parents were diagnosed and he’s taken two since being back on campus. All have come back negative.
Brandon Smith is eager for the season, but his father has encouraged him to adjust no matter what becomes of college football this fall.
After the family’s faith was tested by the pandemic they’re confident they can handle a year without the game.
“I’m hoping and praying there is a season,” Rico Smith said. “But I’m hoping and praying more so than anything else that these kids are safe.”
