College notebook: Ariel stays in the running with postgraduate team

COVID-19 may have taken away her senior season at Bridgewater College, but Calista Ariel hasn’t given up competitive running.
The Chancellor High School graduate recently announced that she has joined the ASICS Greenville (S.C.) Elite Track Club’s post-collegiate Olympic development program. The club offers recent college graduates like Ariel the chance to train for elite events, including the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Ariel was a two-time All-American at Bridgewater and had qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor national championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season in March. She holds a slew of school distance records and was the U.S. Track and Field Coaches Association all-South Region indoor track athlete of the year and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance scholar athlete of the year.
SWIMMING
Recent graduate
- Nolan Monahan
- (Colonial Forge) received the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s Admiral Giles C. Steadman Trophy as the most outstanding First Class Male Athlete of 2020. He earned 12 All-America honors as a swimmer and was poised to add to that total before the NCAA Division III swimming championships were canceled because of the coronavirus. He was seeded third in the nation in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 200 breast.
WRESTLING
Rising junior
- Russ Pierce
- (Brooke Point) was named to The Apprentice School’s all-decade team (2010–19) at 235 pounds after placing fifth in the 2019 National Collegiate Wrestling Championships.
Rising senior Kollin Johnson (King George) was chosen to the second team. He had 97 career wins and 59 pins and was ranked first in the nation at 133 when his 2020 season ended.
BASEBALL
Incoming Longwood University freshman
- Aidan Tierney
- (Colonial Forge) recently helped his Night Owls team win the Northern Virginia Travel League title with a 9–6 victory over the Sliders on Aug. 1.
