College notebook: Ariel stays in the running with postgraduate team

COVID-19 may have taken away her senior season at Bridgewater College, but Calista Ariel hasn’t given up competitive running.

The Chancellor High School graduate recently announced that she has joined the ASICS Greenville (S.C.) Elite Track Club’s post-collegiate Olympic development program. The club offers recent college graduates like Ariel the chance to train for elite events, including the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Ariel was a two-time All-American at Bridgewater and had qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor national championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season in March. She holds a slew of school distance records and was the U.S. Track and Field Coaches Association all-South Region indoor track athlete of the year and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance scholar athlete of the year.