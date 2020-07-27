There may not be a 2020 college football season, but if there is, big things are expected of Jason Brown and E.J. Jenkins at St. Francis (Pa.).
The Chancellor High School graduates were named to the preseason all-Northeast Conference team by Phil Steele magazine this week.
The magazine also named Montana offensive lineman Conlan Beaver (Massaponax) as a preseason fourth-team FCS All-American, as well as first all-Mountain West Conference first team, and VMI junior long snapper Robert Soderholm (Mountain View) was a first-team all-Southern Conference pick. Towson’s D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View) was a third-team preseason all-Colonial Athletic Association pick as a kick returner.
Brown set school records with 3,084 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019. Brown caught 39 of his throws for 779 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns.
Beaver was named second-team all-conference last fall, and Soderholm as a first-team FCS sophomore pick at his specialty by HERO Sports. Hunter averaged 26.7 yards per kickoff return as a sophomore, including a 92-yard TD.
VOLLEYBALL
If sports are played this fall, mark down Sept. 10 as a night to watch. On that date, N.C. State is scheduled to host East Carolina in a women’s volleyball match that will feature the Ferguson sisters as opponents for the first time.
Sydney Ferguson (North Stafford) transferred to N.C. State in January after a redshirt season at Penn State. The former All-Area player of the year has four years of college eligibility.
Her older sister Gabby (North Stafford) is a junior middle blocker who hopes to see her first playing time this season for ECU.
ACADEMICS
Shenandoah led the way with 22 local athletes named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s 2019–20 All-Academic team, which requires a 3.25 grade-point average for the academic year.
Bridgewater: Track’s Kelly Akers (Mountain View), Calista Ariel (Chancellor) and Susan Frierson (Louisa); baseball’s Jacob Grabeel (Orange) and Jacob Talley (Louisa); lacrosse’s Annika Benson (North Stafford) and Dwyer Neal (a Colonial Beach resident); Soccer’s Lindsey Winkels (Mountain View); field hockey’s Elizabeth Lloyd (Orange); swimming’s Rachael King (Fredericksburg/home schooled); and basketball’s Claire Mocarsky (Culpeper).
Eastern Mennonite: Soccer’s Brittany Timmons (Orange) and Matthew Zimmerman (Spotsylvania); field hockey’s Clover Cooper (Orange) and Morgan Tricarico (Eastern View); volleyball’s Ginny Sorrell (Spotsylvania); basketball’s Emily McCombs (Eastern View) and Chris Simmons (Culpeper); and baseball’s Blake Schaar (an Orange County resident) and Ray Tricarico (Eastern View).
Emory & Henry: Soccer’s Ryan Boyette (Courtland) and Jeff Hurlock (Courtland).
Ferrum: Soccer’s Cole Lipinski (King George); tennis’ Patrick Marsh (Louisa).
Lynchburg: Soccer’s Madalyn Amos (Chancellor), Evan Cobey (James Monroe) and Laura Mason (Brooke Point); field hockey’s Lauren Bieniowski (Colonial Forge), Alex Boatwright (Colonial Forge), Alexis Brown (Eastern View) and Kim Sheldon (Fredericksburg Academy); track’s Jackie Wilson (Louisa); tennis’ Caroline Guill (Louisa); golf’s Laura Mason (Brooke Point); swimming’s Parker Hayungs (Stafford); softball’s Morgan Mitchell (Louisa); and lacrosse’s Brigid Gavin (Colonial Forge), Emily Ponce (Colonial Forge) and Elena Tippett (Massaponax).
Randolph: Track’s Zachary Williby (Orange).
Randolph-Macon: Baseball’s Cole Grinde (Caroline), Matt Nickles (Colonial Forge), Mike Nickles (Colonial Forge) and John Reynolds (Louisa); field hockey’s Maddie McCoy (Stafford); football’s A.J. Johnson (James Monroe); soccer’s Reuben Nieamien (Chancellor); tennis’ Bailey Willard (Stafford) and Andrea Wine (King George); swimming’s Gabby Crouch (a Louisa resident), Zandy Knoke (King George), Natalia Perdomo (Stafford County/home schooled) and Jordan Shearer (Chancellor); softball’s Sami Davidson (Brooke Point).
Roanoke: Soccer’s Erin Flamm (Courtland); track’s Hannah Koepfinger (King George); swimming’s Cole Hensen (Colonial Forge) and Davis Wheeler (Stafford); baseball’s Ryan Cloude (Massaponax) and Owen Ledford (North Stafford).
Shenandoah: Field hockey’s Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point), Amanda Hensen (Massaponax), Kelsey Jones (Courtland), Colleen Schneider (Stafford) and Sarah Stillabower (Chancellor); lacrosse’s Chris Baker (Massaponax), Jay Baker (Massaponax), Tyler Ferron (Mountain View), Mitchell Fleming (Brooke Point), Jet Hayes (Brooke Point), Ricky Perez-Macia (Massaponax) and Morgan Robinson (Brooke Point); football’s Garrett Heflin (Spotsylvania), Matthew Redcay (King George), Jordan Rice (Riverbend); soccer’s Jocelyn Granados (Brooke Point) and Jonathan Shorey (a Culpeper County resident); track’s John Kindig (Courtland) and Elijah Morton (Culpeper); baseball’s Cody Harrell (Colonial Forge) and Sam Horn (James Monroe); tennis’ William Sides (Courtland).
Sweet Briar: Equestrian’s Olivia Kolenda (Caroline).
Virginia Wesleyan: Soccer’s Will Augsberger (Stafford), Jake Peterson (Chancellor), Matthew Wiberg (Massaponax), Carleigh Van Reenen (Massaponax) and Allen Wilcox (Stafford); volleyball’s Sydney Collins (Chancellor); basketball’s Bianca Anderson (Chancellor), Lindsey Hicks (Victory), Sabrina Jones (Massaponax); track’s Brandon Kwon (Chancellor); and lacrosse’s Ayana Alstron (Mountain View) and Nick Frampton (Mountain View).
Washington & Lee: Track’s Caroline Brown (Louisa).
Indiana junior
- Brandon Hamblin
- (North Stafford) earned a spot on the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America 2019-20 Scholar All-American Team, which requires a GPA of 3.50 or higher. Hamblin swam on Indiana’s All-America 200 free relay team as a freshman in 2019.
