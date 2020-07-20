Five athletes with local ties are in the running to be named 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year in their respective divisions.
Recent University of Tennessee graduate Alyssa Andreno (Brooke Point) is one of 259 Division I nominees, while Virginia State’s Vanessa Ruby (Spotsylvania) and Southern Wesleyan (S.C.)’s Jami Wright (North Stafford) are among 126 Division II candidates. Bridgewater’s Calista Ariel (Chancellor) and recent University of Mary Washington graduate Savannah Powers are two of 220 Division III nominees.
One winner will be chosen in each division. The award honors athletes who have exhausted their college eligibility while distinguishing themselves in athletics, academics, service and leadership.
A committee will choose 10 semifinalists in each division, then pare that number down to three. The winners will be announced in the fall.
- Andreno won four varsity letters for Tennessee’s volleyball team before graduating in May with a degree in recreation and sports management. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration at the University of East London. She earned a community service award from the Southeastern Conference after compiling 128.5 hours of community service in four years.
- Ruby, a criminal justice major, graduated summa cum laude from Virginia State with a 3.8 grade-point average and aspires to be an FBI agent. She had 98 career hits, 68 runs scored and 47 RBIs while playing shortstop for the Trojans’ softball team.
- Wright, a special education major, was a Division II track All-American at Southern Wesleyan, setting a Conference Carolinas record at 400 meters (55.22). She was also named to the conference’s 2020 spring honor roll, which requires a 3.2 GPA.
- Ariel is a five-time NCAA championship qualifier in track and cross country and a 2019 Division III All-American in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She was also named Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America and compiled a 3.92 GPA during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
- Powers was a two-time All-American in volleyball and set a UMW school record with 1,347 career kills. The Fairfax native was a four-time all-Capital Athletic Conference pick and was named CAC volleyball scholar athlete of the year with a 3.82 GPA as an international business major.
CAC
UMW athletic director Patrick Catullo said his school has made no decision on fall sports, but St. Mary’s (Md.) and new CAC member Mills (Calif.) College have become the conference’s latest schools to call off fall sports due to coronavirus concerns. Pratt (N.Y.) Institute, another new CAC school, made a similar announcement last month.
