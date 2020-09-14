College notebook: Massaponax grads take the field

A couple of Massaponax High School graduates took the field last weekend as several teams kicked off their seasons.
Sophomore
- Jonathan Kim
- handled kickoff duties for North Carolina in its 31–6 season-opening win over Syracuse, recording touchbacks on all six of his attempts.
- And redshirt freshman offensive lineman Donavan Beaver made his college debut as a reserve in West Virginia’s 56–10 rout of Eastern Kentucky Saturday.
MORE FOOTBALL
Sophomore receiver
- Jayce Hall
- (Courtland) has been named to Shenandoah’s RED (Racial Equity and Diversity) team, composed of 19 athletes, coaches, faculty and staff members. Their goal is to promote racial understanding across campus.
SOCCER
Senior
- Katie Tritt
- (Riverbend) is featured as one of Richmond’s “Leadership Initiative Leaders of the Week” after starting all 18 games in 2019. The text of her interview can be found at richmondspiders.com.
- Meanwhile, an interview with VMI men’s soccer coach Max Watson, a former Mountain View High School coach, can be found at vmikeydets.com.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
