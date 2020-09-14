 Skip to main content
College notebook: Massaponax grads take the field
A couple of Massaponax High School graduates took the field last weekend as several teams kicked off their seasons.

Sophomore

  • Jonathan Kim
  • handled kickoff duties for North Carolina in its 31–6 season-opening win over Syracuse, recording touchbacks on all six of his attempts.
  • And redshirt freshman offensive lineman Donavan Beaver made his college debut as a reserve in West Virginia’s 56–10 rout of Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

Sophomore receiver

  • Jayce Hall
  • (Courtland) has been named to Shenandoah’s RED (Racial Equity and Diversity) team, composed of 19 athletes, coaches, faculty and staff members. Their goal is to promote racial understanding across campus.

Senior

  • Katie Tritt
  • (Riverbend) is featured as one of Richmond’s “Leadership Initiative Leaders of the Week” after starting all 18 games in 2019. The text of her interview can be found at richmondspiders.com.
  • Meanwhile, an interview with VMI men’s soccer coach Max Watson, a former Mountain View High School coach, can be found at vmikeydets.com.

