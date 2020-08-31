 Skip to main content
COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: NFL scouts keep eye on Ball
Ball

With a dearth of live college football games this weekend, NFL scouts may get a chance to focus their attention on Marshall offensive tackle Josh Ball.

The well-traveled redshirt senior from Stafford High School was recently named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250, a list of players under consideration for the prestigious annual postseason all-star game. At 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, he’s also being considered a potential mid-round NFL draft pick next spring.

Ball started his college career at Florida State, where he started nine games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He was dismissed from the school after being accused of dating violence by his then-girlfriend and spent a season at Butler (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Marshall.

Ball started just one game for the Thundering Herd in 2019, but played significant snaps in a three-man tackle rotation with Will Ulmer and Tarik Adams. Ulmer and Adams are both back this season, and Marshall has not announced its projected starting lineup for this Saturday’s scheduled season opener at home against Eastern Kentucky. ESPN will broadcast the game at 1 p.m.

GOLF

Brett Longobucco is the University of Mary Washington’s new golf coach, adding those duties to his title as the athletic department’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Longobucco succeeds Dave Kolar, who coached the Eagles’ women’s golf team for one season. Longobucco joined UMW’s staff two years ago after spending two years at Castleton (Vt.) State University and working as a graduate assistant at Division I Miami (Fla.).

The Eagles postponed all fall sports and are scheduled to play golf in the spring of 2021.

ACADEMICS

Three local Virginia State softball players—Vanessa Ruby (Spotsylvania), Brooklyn Billard (Culpeper) and Taylor Billard (Culpeper)—earned 2019–20 NCAA Division 2 Athletics Directors Association academic achievement awards, given to Division II athletes who have compiled a 3.5 grade point average or better over at least four semesters of college classes.

Other local athletes who earned the honor include Mount Olive (N.C.) basketball player Hope Tolliver (Caroline) and softball pitcher Mallory Ratcliff (Riverbend); Shippensburg (Pa.) softball player Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) and baseball player Jacob Pollock (Mountain View); West Chester (Pa.) gymnasts Ashley Duke (Riverbend) and Rose Fanara (Riverbend); Virginia-Wise softball’s Alexis Sheehan (King George); Chowan (N.C.) softball’s Meredith Morgan (Culpeper); UNC Pembroke baseball pitcher R.J. VanVickle (Riverbend); and Slippery Rock (Pa.) volleyball player Stephanie Jacobsen (Brooke Point).

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

