College notebook: Stafford grad Smith transferring to junior college

He’ll have to wait until the spring, but Sean Smith has a new football home.

The former James Monroe and Stafford standout tweeted last week that he plans to transfer from Division II Virginia-Wise to Fullerton (Cal.) Junior College. Smith, who was named an All-Area defensive back in 2017, did not play for Virginia-Wise as a freshman in 2019.

Both Virginia-Wise and Fullerton have postponed their 2019 seasons to the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus.

BASEBALL

Orange County native Jacob Grabeel was named to the 2020 All-Rockingham County Baseball League team.

Grabeel, a rising senior outfielder at Bridgewater College, batted .342 with nine extra base hits, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored for the Bridgewater Reds. He attended Fork Union Military Academy before his college days.

ACADEMICS

Four local William & Mary players–Ryan Childress (North Stafford), Kris Hooper (Orange), Cameron Spangler (Eastern View) and Trey Watkins (Massaponax)–were named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s football commissioner’s academic honor roll.