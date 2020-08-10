You are the owner of this article.
College notebook: Stafford grad Smith transferring to junior college
College notebook: Stafford grad Smith transferring to junior college

Fall 2017 All-Area

Fall 2017 All-Area defensive back Sean Smith, Stafford is photographed at The Free Lanceâ€“Star in Fredericksburg, Va. on Nov. 29, 2017. (Mike Morones / The Free Lanceâ€“Star)

 Mike Morones

He’ll have to wait until the spring, but Sean Smith has a new football home.

The former James Monroe and Stafford standout tweeted last week that he plans to transfer from Division II Virginia-Wise to Fullerton (Cal.) Junior College. Smith, who was named an All-Area defensive back in 2017, did not play for Virginia-Wise as a freshman in 2019.

Both Virginia-Wise and Fullerton have postponed their 2019 seasons to the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus.

BASEBALL

Orange County native Jacob Grabeel was named to the 2020 All-Rockingham County Baseball League team.

Grabeel, a rising senior outfielder at Bridgewater College, batted .342 with nine extra base hits, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored for the Bridgewater Reds. He attended Fork Union Military Academy before his college days.

ACADEMICS

Four local William & Mary players–Ryan Childress (North Stafford), Kris Hooper (Orange), Cameron Spangler (Eastern View) and Trey Watkins (Massaponax)–were named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s football commissioner’s academic honor roll.

Towson special-teams standout D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View), also made the list, which required a 3.0 grade-point average for the 2019–20 academic year.

Other local athletes named to the CAA commissioner’s academic honor roll included James Madison track athletes Paris Beaver (Culpeper) and Mckenzi Watkins (Colonial Forge) and baseball player Lliam Grubbs (Louisa); Towson field hockey player Nathalie Tortolero (Mountain View) and basketball player Maggie Sharp (Mountain View); and Delaware field hockey player Emily Kresho (Stafford).

