Capital Athletic Conference gets new name: Coast-To-Coast
The University of Mary Washington’s athletic home has a new name: the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference.

The former Capital Athletic Conference announced its rebrand on Wednesday, six months after adding six geographically diverse schools for the 2020-21 academic year.

The CAC, founded in 1989, had seen the exodus of several members to other conferences in recent years. In May, it announced a merger with the American Collegiate Athletic Conference, absorbing California-Santa Cruz, Mills (Cal.), Finlandia (Mich.), Mount Mary (Wisc.), Pine Manor (Mass.) and Pratt (N.Y.) Institute.

Those schools will join existing CAC members UMW, Christopher Newport and St. Mary’s (Md.). The league will not require regular-season competition among its members but will hold postseason tournaments.

