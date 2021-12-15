Chancellor grad Jason Brown reenters transfer portal

For a second straight season, Jason Brown is in the NCAA transfer portal. This time, he’s likely to get even more attention than he did a year ago.

The former Chancellor High School standout quarterback tweeted on Wednesday that he’s looking for a new home for his final season of eligibility. This comes after he helped South Carolina reach the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in his only season with the Gamecocks.

After thanking first-year head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Brown tweeted: “I want to thank my teammates for giving me some of the best memories of my life. We made memories I will cherish forever.”

Brown joined the Gamecocks after transferring from FCS school St. Francis (Pa.), where he set several school passing records in 2019. He began the 2021 season as a third-stringer behind Luke Doty and Zeb Noland, a graduate assistant coach who was pressed into action when Doty was injured.

When Noland suffered a knee injury, Beamer turned to Brown. He started the Gamecocks’ final four games, including victories over Florida and Auburn that made them bowl-eligible one year after a 2–10 season. He finished with 721 yards, eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.