Chancellor grad Jason Brown reenters transfer portal

For a second straight season, Jason Brown is in the NCAA transfer portal. This time, he’s likely to get even more attention than he did a year ago.
The former Chancellor High School standout quarterback tweeted on Wednesday that he’s looking for a new home for his final season of eligibility. This comes after he helped South Carolina reach the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in his only season with the Gamecocks.
After thanking first-year head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Brown tweeted: “I want to thank my teammates for giving me some of the best memories of my life. We made memories I will cherish forever.”
Brown joined the Gamecocks after transferring from FCS school St. Francis (Pa.), where he set several school passing records in 2019. He began the 2021 season as a third-stringer behind Luke Doty and Zeb Noland, a graduate assistant coach who was pressed into action when Doty was injured.
When Noland suffered a knee injury, Beamer turned to Brown. He started the Gamecocks’ final four games, including victories over Florida and Auburn that made them bowl-eligible one year after a 2–10 season. He finished with 721 yards, eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.
Brown’s decision to transfer again was expected after Monday’s announcement that Spencer Rattler is joining the Gamecocks’ program as a transfer in 2022. Rattler entered the 2021 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite at Oklahoma, but was benched at midseason in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.
Rattler has a relationship with Beamer, who was an assistant coach with the Sooners before taking the South Carolina job.
Brown, who received his degree on Monday, will not play in the Gamecocks’ bowl game. Receiver E.J. Jenkins, who played with Brown at Chancellor, St. Francis and South Carolina, is on track to graduate in the spring and would be eligible to play elsewhere immediately as a graduate transfer if he chooses. He has not declared an intention to transfer.