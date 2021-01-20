Chancellor grads Brown, Jenkins are back on the recruiting trail

Brown said his recruitment was intense for the first few days after he entered the transfer portal but has since slowed. He currently holds one FBS offer, from South Carolina. Jenkins also has an offer from the Gamecocks, along with invitations from Western Michigan, Florida International, Central Michigan and Middle Tennessee.

Their situations, while similar, aren’t identical. Most schools only take one transfer quarterback (if that) per year, so Brown’s landing spots are far fewer as dictated by his position. At a minimum, Brown wants an assurance he’ll be able to compete for a starting job.

“I at least want a chance, because I know what I can do and I feel like I’m better than a lot of quarterbacks that people do have on their roster,” he said. “If you don’t give me an equal opportunity to show that, it won’t spark my interest. I at least need to know I have an opportunity to win the job.”

As a result of COVID-19, the transfer portal is particularly bloated this winter, with more than 1,000 football players seeking fresh starts. The NCAA moved up mid-semester enrollment to March 1 to give those athletes additional time to get situated.

As they ate their chicken, Brown and Jenkins arrived at a consensus. Together or not, they’re going to make it--to the FBS and one day hopefully, the NFL.

“Me and Jason would love to be a package deal,” Jenkins said. “But if it’s a big opportunity that’s sitting in front of you—just take it.. Especially if it’s going to help you in the future.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.