Chancellor grads Brown, Jenkins are back on the recruiting trail

From the parking lot of a Popeyes, Jason Brown and EJ Jenkins considered a future apart.
For years, their football journeys had been as intertwined as a wishbone, first at Chancellor High School and then at St. Francis (Pa.) University: Brown, the howitzer-armed quarterback, and Jenkins, his larger-than-life receiver.
Together, they emerged as a potent combination during the Red Flash’s 2019 season, with Brown throwing for 3,084 yards and 28 touchdowns, 13 of which alighted in the hands of Jenkins. All three totals set school records.
But in January, when their school made the surprising decision to cancel its rescheduled spring football season, their paths felt suddenly uncertain. Brown and Jenkins learned of St. Francis’ decision during a Zoom meeting with the AD. Their coaches were blindsided, too.
The school’s reasoning, in particular, didn’t sit well with either player. The Northeast Conference’s other members are still planning to play football this spring.
“I was really in disbelief at that point,” Jenkins told The Free Lance-Star. “Especially when [the AD] told us the reason why… because they wanted to focus more on winter sports, it wasn’t really a valid reason to be cancelling our season.”
Added Brown: “We didn’t feel like we could trust them.”
The next day, the duo decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. The first call they made was to Pat Lilly.
Lilly, for one, felt vindicated. The former Chancellor assistant coach had spent two-plus years shuttling Brown and Jenkins to visit Football Bowl Subdivision schools on the recruiting trail, convinced the duo was more than capable of fitting in at college football’s highest level. (St. Francis plays in the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision.)
“We always felt like they were FBS players,” Lilly said. “That was the reason we took them to FBS schools. We thought all of those guys were talented enough to play at that level. It’s nice to know I wasn’t crazy five years ago.”
Lilly preserved the records of Brown’s and Jenkins’ high school recruitments, a dedicated file containing phone logs and coaches’ business cards handed out during visits. He began re-reaching out to contacts and letting them know that the duo, now with NCAA bona fides, were looking for a new home.
Coaches remembered them, Lilly said. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables didn’t have a need for either player but took it upon himself to text other coaching staffs and spread the word about their availability.
“The nature of the portal makes it more hectic in a sense,” Lilly said. “You’re condensing that whole recruiting process that was for them, two, two-and-a-half years into half a month.”
Brown said his recruitment was intense for the first few days after he entered the transfer portal but has since slowed. He currently holds one FBS offer, from South Carolina. Jenkins also has an offer from the Gamecocks, along with invitations from Western Michigan, Florida International, Central Michigan and Middle Tennessee.
Their situations, while similar, aren’t identical. Most schools only take one transfer quarterback (if that) per year, so Brown’s landing spots are far fewer as dictated by his position. At a minimum, Brown wants an assurance he’ll be able to compete for a starting job.
“I at least want a chance, because I know what I can do and I feel like I’m better than a lot of quarterbacks that people do have on their roster,” he said. “If you don’t give me an equal opportunity to show that, it won’t spark my interest. I at least need to know I have an opportunity to win the job.”
As a result of COVID-19, the transfer portal is particularly bloated this winter, with more than 1,000 football players seeking fresh starts. The NCAA moved up mid-semester enrollment to March 1 to give those athletes additional time to get situated.
As they ate their chicken, Brown and Jenkins arrived at a consensus. Together or not, they’re going to make it--to the FBS and one day hopefully, the NFL.
“Me and Jason would love to be a package deal,” Jenkins said. “But if it’s a big opportunity that’s sitting in front of you—just take it.. Especially if it’s going to help you in the future.”
