Chancellor grads Jason Brown and E.J. Jenkins transferring to South Carolina

Freshmen Luke Doty and junior Jay Urich, along with walk-ons Connor Jordan and Corbett Glick, remain on the roster.

“Jason’s going to go in there and compete and give it everything he has,” Jenkins said. “He’s not going to stop until he gets that spot whether it’s through extra film work or staying after practice to work on throwing mechanics. He’ll do whatever needs to be done.”

Former Carolina Panthers assistant coach Marcus Satterfield has been hired as Shane Beamer’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brown said the Red Flash ran a spread offense and he noted that Satterfield will operate more of a pro-style system.

“I don’t mind it,” Brown said. “I’ll fit in well there. I think I’ll adapt to it and be able to play at a high level like I did at Saint Francis.”

South Carolina is seeking an increase in wide receiver production and will add sophomore OrTre Smith, who opted out of 2020, and Georgia Tech transfer Ahmarean Brown in addition to Jenkins.

Jenkins said he’s at a “loss for words” to describe the opportunity he’s walking into. But he added he’s eager to prove himself against elite competition. He believes South Carolina will prepare him for a potential NFL career.

“I’m definitely up for the challenge,” Jenkins said. “I actually can’t wait to play big-time schools, especially after watching them on TV so much growing up. I’m a student of the game and I’m willing to learn from any and everybody to improve my game.”

