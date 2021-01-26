Chancellor grads Jason Brown and E.J. Jenkins transferring to South Carolina

Jason Brown and E.J. Jenkins didn’t envision the position they found themselves in Tuesday afternoon.
The Chancellor High School graduates were content lighting up the scoreboard and rewriting record books as a devastating quarterback-wide receiver tandem for the Saint Francis (Pa.) University football team.
But after the Red Flash announced they were canceling the season that was initially postponed until the spring, Brown and Jenkins believed they had no choice but to transfer. They received scholarship offers from several Football Bowl Subdivision programs, and on Tuesday both orally committed to the University of South Carolina.
The Gamecocks compete in the Southeastern Conference, which has produced 43 football national championship teams.
“It’s crazy,” Brown said. “I never thought I would jump from the [Northeast Conference] to the SEC. I’m about to play at the highest level of college football. It’s mind-blowing, really.”
Brown and Jenkins will have two years of eligibility remaining at South Carolina. The NCAA has waived the usual year's wait for athletes who leave their schools in good academic standing.
As a redshirt sophomore at Saint Francis in 2019, Brown was an honorable mention All-America selection and was named second-team all-NEC. He led the conference in passing yards (3,084) and touchdown passes (28) and set school records in each category.
Jenkins was one of his favorite targets, as he’s been since they starred at Freedom Middle School and at Chancellor.
Jenkins (6-foot-8, 235 pounds) was also named second-team all-conference in 2019. He recorded 39 catches for 779 yards and set the school single-season touchdown receptions record with 13.
“I think he’ll definitely fit in well,” Brown said of Jenkins. “He’s 6-8, 240 pounds and runs a 4.5. He’s a mismatch wherever he lines up on the field. I think he’ll really excel there.”
The Gamecocks finished 2-8 in 2020 and former head coach Will Muschamp was fired. He’s been replaced by Shane Beamer, a Virginia Tech graduate and the son of Hall of Fame former Hokies’ head coach Frank Beamer.
Moments after Brown and Jenkins announced they were entering the transfer portal earlier this month, South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp invited them to a virtual meeting and offered them a scholarship. They’ll enroll in South Carolina March 1.
“It was real businesslike, but I felt the family atmosphere,” Jenkins said of the initial meeting. “And their interest was crazy. It was a good feeling.”
Brown is expecting to compete to be South Carolina’s starting quarterback after Gamecocks’ 2020 starter Collin Hill announced he’s not returning for a final year of eligibility. Backup Ryan Hilinski, the 2019 starter, entered the transfer portal in December.
Freshmen Luke Doty and junior Jay Urich, along with walk-ons Connor Jordan and Corbett Glick, remain on the roster.
“Jason’s going to go in there and compete and give it everything he has,” Jenkins said. “He’s not going to stop until he gets that spot whether it’s through extra film work or staying after practice to work on throwing mechanics. He’ll do whatever needs to be done.”
Former Carolina Panthers assistant coach Marcus Satterfield has been hired as Shane Beamer’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brown said the Red Flash ran a spread offense and he noted that Satterfield will operate more of a pro-style system.
“I don’t mind it,” Brown said. “I’ll fit in well there. I think I’ll adapt to it and be able to play at a high level like I did at Saint Francis.”
South Carolina is seeking an increase in wide receiver production and will add sophomore OrTre Smith, who opted out of 2020, and Georgia Tech transfer Ahmarean Brown in addition to Jenkins.
Jenkins said he’s at a “loss for words” to describe the opportunity he’s walking into. But he added he’s eager to prove himself against elite competition. He believes South Carolina will prepare him for a potential NFL career.
“I’m definitely up for the challenge,” Jenkins said. “I actually can’t wait to play big-time schools, especially after watching them on TV so much growing up. I’m a student of the game and I’m willing to learn from any and everybody to improve my game.”
