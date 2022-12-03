College basketball: Cook brothers take center stage as UMW men down Marymount

ARLINGTON — Never in their young lives had Da’Shawn and Ra’Shawn Cook played a meaningful game as rivals. In youth leagues, at Williamsburg Christian Academy and through three seasons at the University of Mary Washington, they were teammates.

But when Ra’Shawn began pursuing an MBA, he joined Marymount University’s basketball team, using his final season of eligibility as a graduate student. That meant a rare showdown against his twin.

Da’Shawn earned bragging rights Saturday, scoring a team-high 16 points as UMW salvaged a hard-fought 71–65 victory over Ra’Shawn’s Saints.

“We’d always been on the same team growing up: elementary school, middle school, high school, even in college” Da’Shawn said. “It was different. It was a little jittery coming in, but it was fun.”

It was slightly more fun for Da’Shawn and the Eagles (6–1), who maintained a slim lead for most of the second half despite the absence of a couple of key players. Starting center Daniel Peterson sat out with an injury, and their usual leading scorer, Greg Rowson, picked up his fourth foul 2:05 into the second period and sat for more than 12 minutes.

That’s where Emmanuel Aghayere stepped in. The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who could find work as a stand-in for an NFL offensive lineman, was a force in the lane with 12 points, six rebounds (all offensive) and three assists.

“Coach told us we had to look to our bench, look to our depth,” Aghayere said. “I just wanted to step up and do my part. If my role expands, it expands. Whatever they ask me to do, I just had to get it done, whether that’s scoring, rebounding and playing defense.”

He did almost all of those things on one remarkable segment early in the second half, missing three contested shots near the rim but collecting offensive rebounds each time before converting the fourth try.

“When he works, it’s scary,” Cook said. “I’m on him every day. I try to find little things to make him go hard.”

UMW coach Marcus Kahn also praised freshman big man Devin Johnson from Massaponax High School, who blocked three shots in 12 minutes in one of his longest stretches of action this season.

The No. 24 Eagles knocked off defending Division III national champion Randolph-Macon last month, and Saturday’s win likely will keep them in the national rankings until their next (post-exams) game, Dec. 14 at home against Averett. They hope to be healthier then and ready for the challenges that come with being ranked.

“Certainly we’re going to get more teams aware of us,” Kahn said. “I think that number in front of your name changes things, the way people look at you.”

Mary Washington (6-1): Da’Shawn Cook 16, Emmanuel Aghayere 12, Zack Blue 9, Greg Rowson 9, Andrew Rowson 5, Cameron McCravy 9, Dorian Davis 9, Patrick Smedley 0, Devon Johnson 0. Totals: 23 17-26 71.</&h5>

Marymount (3-5): Wyatt Hockenberry 19, Marcus Stubbs 16, Ra’Shawn Cook 11, Jack Farrelly 7, Jack Bifano 2, Brian Etienne 3, Marcus Bennett 3, Miles Phillips 2, James Bell 2, Nick Rivas 0, Peja Boyd 0. Totals: 19 17-19 65.</&h5>

Halftime: 31-31. Three-point baskets: UMW 8-22 (Cook 2, Davis 2, McCravy 2, Blue, G. Rowson); Marymount 10-25 (Hockenberry 5, Stubbs 2, Cook, Farrelly, Beckett). Rebounds: UMW 27 (Aghayere 7); Marymount 27 (Farrelly 7).</&h5>

Women’s basketball

Marymount 63, UMW 53: Symantha Shackleford scored 16 of game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Saints handed the Eagles their first loss.

In a game that saw 17 lead changes through three quarters, Shackleford hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth period, starting a 9–0 run that gave Marymount (9–1) the lead for good.

Sophomore Elizabeth Dufrane scored 19 points for UMW (8–1), which was off to the program’s best start since going 15–0 to start the 2016–17 season. The Eagles, who shot eight free throws to Marymount’s 32, will visit Catholic next Saturday.

Mary Washington 8 15 14 16 53

Marymount 13 11 11 28 63

Mary Washington (8–1): Keagan Scwhab 9, Jordan Carpenter 8. Ashley Martin 7, Karissa Highlander 0, Megan Baxter 0, Elizabeth Dufrane 19, Adeline Riner 4, Lexi Miller 4, Sydney Sherman 2, Sophia Pavlech 0, Molly Sharman 0. Totals: 21 4-8 53.

Marymount (9–1): Symantha Schackleford 20, Chandler Eddleton 17, Ava Achtyl 9, Claire Smith 7, Terra Dzambo 5, Anna Schools 3, Kyla Ttradwell 2, Grace Damato 0, Kelly Ceroll 0, Samantha Bulik 0. Totals: 17 25-32.

Three-point baskets: UMW 7–19 (Schwab 3, Dufrane 3, Martin); Marymount 4-13 (Shackleford 3, Dzambo). Rebounds: UMW 29 (Carpenter 9); Marymount 24 (Eddleton 6).