College football: Chancellor grads Brown, Jenkins enter transfer portal at Saint Francis

Brown said for school officials to make the decision without any public knowledge it was a possibility before the news broke was “heartbreaking.” He said it was disconcerting that the rest of the Northeast Conference is still scheduled to play in the spring.

He and Jenkins hope to remain a package deal for a team at the highest-tier Football Bowl Subdivision level, but they’re open to splitting up for the first time if necessary.

“We’re going to try to stay together as best we can, but we’re not going to limit ourselves,” Brown said. “If we have to separate, we have to separate. That’s part of the business.”

Brown and Jenkins demonstrated at Saint Francis—a Football Championship Subdivision program—that perhaps they could excel at another level.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Brown was an honorable mention All-American selection and was named second-team all-Northeast Conference. He led the NEC in passing yards (3,084) and touchdown passes (28) and set school records in each category.

Jenkins (6-foot-8, 235 pounds) was one of his favorite targets. He was also named second-team all-conference as he set the school single-season touchdown receptions record with 13. He recorded 39 catches for 779 yards that season.