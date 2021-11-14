College football In loss to Irish, Cavaliers show how much they miss Armstrong

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Brennan Armstrong's video-game numbers make a strong case for his Heisman Trophy candidacy. In a way, Saturday night's numbers may be even more persuasive.
Without their star quarterback, Virginia struggled offensively in a 28–3 loss to Notre Dame. Jay Woolfolk got the start in place of Armstrong, who injured his ribs in the Cavaliers' last game two weeks ago. He acquitted himself as well as could be expected, but the result was about what you'd expect when a true freshman replaces the nation's second-most prolific passer and makes his first collegiate start against a top-10 team.
And while the Cavaliers (6–4, 4–2) can capture the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division title by beating Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech in their final two games, it's hard to envision them doing it with Armstrong wearing a headset rather than a helmet.
"I've made the statement that I don't think there's a quarterback in the country that does more for his team than Brennan does for us," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "And that was validated for me this evening. Now, how and where we construct our offense and our productivity will be different."
Those didn't sound like the words of a coach who was confident that his star will be back next week for what was shaping up not only as a showdown for the division lead, but for first-team all-ACC quarterback honors. Pitt's Kenny Pickett has put up numbers that rival Armstrong's, and given Virginia's defensive struggles this season, the game is unlikely to be low-scoring.
Virginia entered Saturday night's game averaging 519 yards and 35 points per game. Without Armstrong, the Cavaliers managed just 278 yards and a fourth-quarter field goal as Woolfolk went 18 for 33 for 196 yards and two interceptions.
It wasn't only the raw numbers that stood out, though. Half of Woolfolk's 18 completions went to Keytaon Thompson, and they were mostly short tosses. Dontayion Wicks, who had 1,004 yards coming in, caught just two passes for 32 yards; Ra'Shaun Henry, averaging 17 yards per reception, had just one 4-yard catch.
"Jay's processing things longer," Mendenhall said. "Brennan gets the ball out so fast."
In Mendenhall's six seasons at Virginia, quarterbacks have assumed a disproportionate role in the team's success. First, it was Kurt Benkert, then Bryce Perkins.
Now it's Armstrong, who not only ranks second in the nation with 3,557 yards but is second on the Cavaliers with 271 rushing yards (and a clear first with seven touchdown runs to go along with 27 TD passes). He has helped cover for a team with the ACC's 12th-ranked rushing offense and 13th-rated total defense.
Without him, Virginia needs more of a collective effort.
"Everyone else now has to be better," Mendenhall said. "The [pass] protection, the separation of routes from a defender. Everything has to be better from more sources."
In that regard, Woolfolk's teammates didn't give him enough support Saturday night. Punter Jacob Finn's first effort went just 14 yards, allowing the Irish to drive just 43 yards for their first touchdown. Kicker Brendan Farrell missed a 44-yard field goal attempt.
And while the defense forced two turnovers and held the Irish to fewer than half the 66 points Virginia allowed in its last game, at Brigham Young, there were a slew of missed tackles.
Even if those deficiencies weren't so obvious, Virginia would have had a hard time beating the Irish without Armstrong. As for Woolfolk, the reviews were positive, and the consensus is that he will benefit from Saturday's experience—and so will the Cavaliers, if Armstrong isn't a quick healer.
"He's got a lot of moxie, swagger—whatever you want to call it. He's got it in spades," senior left tackle Bobby Haskins said of Woolfolk. "We all love him to death, and we're really excited for what he's gonna do down the road."
What about now, though? Does Haskins think Virginia can win its division with Woolfok behind center?
"Absolutely," he said. "Without a doubt in my mind."
With so much at stake in the next two weeks, the Cavaliers would prefer to wait until 2022 or '23 to find out. They may not have that luxury.
