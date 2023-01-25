College football: Mountain View's Sigler will walk on at Virginia Tech

Jackson Sigler’s affinity for maroon and orange predates his tenure as Mountain View’s starting quarterback. The Wildcats senior grew up watching Tyrod Taylor and Michael Brewer throw passes for Virginia Tech and envisioned himself one day doing the same.

“I mean, I’ve been a Hokies fan since I was born,” said Sigler, whose mother and grandfather both attended college in Blacksburg. “It’s been a dream school of mine.”

So when Virginia Tech offered Sigler a spot as a preferred walk-on during a visit this past weekend, he didn’t hesitate. He committed to the Hokies on Tuesday, passing on a scholarship offer from VMI along with a number of Division II opportunities.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” said Sigler, who earned second-team Free Lance–Star All-Area honors after tossing 22 touchdown passes last season.

Sigler attended a camp in Blacksburg last summer and built relationships with a coaching staff that has honed in on Lou Sorrentino’s program. The Hokies have already offered scholarships to Wildcats junior defensive standouts Eric Mensah and Kris Jones.

“I think I benefitted off them a ton,” Sigler said of his high-profile teammates. “Those guys (recruiters) are coming into the school, seeing them and seeing me. Being on a good team, I think I benefit from that, too.”

Sigler said Virginia Tech’s coaches liked his poise and ability to make something happen when a play breaks down.

“They think my accuracy and feet are great in the pocket,” he said. “They like that I can get outside of the pocket and make plays, and I can get downfield and get five yards whenever I need to.”

According to 247 Sports, Virginia Tech has two other commitments at quarterback for the Class of 2023. William Watson III and Dylan Wittke are both three-star recruits.

Incumbent starter Grant Wells plans to return for another season, while former Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones transferred to Virginia Tech in December.

“I personally think I can compete with any of those guys,” Sigler said. “I’ve always had the mindset where all I need is the opportunity, and I’ll take care of the rest.

“I’m going to go in there, work my butt off and just take it one day at a time. I’ll work however long it takes to get up the depth chart.”

Warriors move up

When Saint Michael head football coach Hugh Brown learned that no team was willing to take the field against his Warriors in the VISAA Division III playoffs last fall, he was torn.

On one hand, Saint Michael would be crowned state champions. On the other, both Brown’s players and their prospective opponents were denied what the coach described as “a life-changing experience.”

At the postseason all-state meeting, Brown informed the division’s other coaches that Saint Michael would be attempting to play up to prevent a similar situation from playing out. Earlier this month, VISAA formally approved the Warriors request to play up in Division I next season.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re excited about the challenge,” said Brown, whose team scheduled six Division I opponents a season ago, including eventual state champion Trinity. “The level of competition is going to be great. It’ll put us to the test.”