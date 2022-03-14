College notebook: Apprentice wrestlers bring home silver medals

Three Apprentice School wrestlers finished as runners-up in their respective weight divisions at last weekend’s National Collegiate Wrestling Association championships in Allen, Texas.
Brooke Point High School graduates Russ Pierce (235 pounds) and Bruno Alves (125) each finished second, as did freshman Zach Ortega (Riverbend) at 141. Pierce is a senior in eligibility; Alves a sophomore and Ortega a freshman.
Meanwhile, Ithaca senior
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) finished fifth at 184 pounds at last weekend’s NCAA Division III championshipships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He went 4–2 in the tournament and finished 37–2 on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Freshman
- Aaliyah Pyatt
- (Massaponax) anchored South Carolina’s women’s 4x400-meter team to a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Division I national championships in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday.
- Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) finished 14th in the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.35) at the NCAA Division III championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Shenandoah senior John Kindig (Courtland) finished third in the hammer throw (167–2) at Friday’s spring season opener, the Myrtle Beach Challenge.
BASKETBALL
Representing the Fredericksburg area in the NCAA Division I tournaments are Mississippi senior center
- Shakira Austin
, who will lead Mississippi’s women (23–8) against South Dakota Friday in Waco, Texas; and Indiana senior point guard
- Xavier Johnson
- , who’ll play in Tuesday night’s First Four game against Wyoming in Dayton, Ohio.
- Former Colonial Forge standout Camille Downs and Norfolk State will face Drexel in the WNIT first round Thursday. The Spartans (15–10) lost 61–44 to Howard in Saturday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference final. Downs hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer in a 53–51 semifinal victory over Morgan State Friday.
BASEBALL
Sophomore
- Kyle Keegan
- (Colonial Forge) went a combined 6 for 9 as Concord (W.Va.) won two of three weekend games against Salem and Mercyhurst. He’s batting .400 for the season.
- Senior catcher Ray Tricarico (Eastern View) was 6 for 9, scored three runs and drove in two as Eastern Mennonite split a doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan Friday.
- Sophomore Tillman Butler (Eastern View) homered, doubled and drove in three runs in Hampden-Sydney’s 11–7 victory over Ferrum Sunday.
- Sophomore Jaedon Harris (Colonial Forge) struck out five in three scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory in Bryant & Stratton’s 8–4 win over Thomas Nelson Community College Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Freshman
- Lauren Sheehan
- (King George) hit a grand slam in Norfolk State’s 11–3 win over Western Carolina Sunday after going 2 for 2 in Friday’s 12–4 loss to the Catamounts.
- Junior Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) went 4 for 9 with four runs scored and three RBIs as Shippensburg (Pa.) swept Lake Erie 5–1 and Wayne (Neb.) State 17–4 Thursday in The Villages, Fla.
- Senior Sarah Proctor (Louisa) blasted a three-run homer and sophomore
- Caroline Pollock (Mountain View) ripped a two-run double in Christopher Newport’s 20–0 win over Muhlenberg Sunday.
LACROSSE
Junior defender
- Mikayla Coghil
- l (Mountain View) collected seven ground balls and forced six turnovers in Liberty’s 14–6 loss to 12th-ranked Florida Wednesday.
- Senior Alex Rodriguez (Mountain View) scored his first two career goals and added two assists in VMI’s 16–11 loss to Detroit Mercy on Saturday.
- Junior midfielder Annika Benson (North Stafford) scored three goals in Bridgewater’s 13–6 victory over Ferrum Sunday.
TENNIS
Sophomore
- Kiersten Chang
- (Riverbend) posted victories at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles in Christopher Newport’s 6–3 win over Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute Wednesday.
