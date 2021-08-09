College notebook: Area athletes honored by ODAC for academic work

Before we start a new college sports season, many conferences are honoring performances from the last one.

Nearly 100 local residents were among the 2,556 athletes named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s 2020–21 All-Academic team with grade-point averages of 3.25 or higher. That list includes three members of the same household: Colonial Forge graduates Matt, Mike and Sean Nickles (Colonial Forge), who played baseball at Randolph-Macon College.

Following are other local honorees:

BRIDGEWATER

Soccer’s Rachel Bullard (Culpeper) and Lindsey Winkels (Mountain View); runners: Kelly Akers (Mountain View), Grace Dausman (Mountain View) and Bowen Varney (Louisa); swimmer Rachael King (Fredericksburg/home-schooled); basketball’s Kendrick Robinson (Fredericksburg); baseball’s Ben Anderson (Culpeper); softball’s Cheyenne Barlow (Eastern View) and Keirsten Kennedy (Mountain View); lacrosse’s Mikaela Brooks (Stafford).

EASTERN MENNONITE