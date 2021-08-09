College notebook: Area athletes honored by ODAC for academic work

Before we start a new college sports season, many conferences are honoring performances from the last one.
Nearly 100 local residents were among the 2,556 athletes named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s 2020–21 All-Academic team with grade-point averages of 3.25 or higher. That list includes three members of the same household: Colonial Forge graduates Matt, Mike and Sean Nickles (Colonial Forge), who played baseball at Randolph-Macon College.
Following are other local honorees:
BRIDGEWATER
Soccer’s Rachel Bullard (Culpeper) and Lindsey Winkels (Mountain View); runners: Kelly Akers (Mountain View), Grace Dausman (Mountain View) and Bowen Varney (Louisa); swimmer Rachael King (Fredericksburg/home-schooled); basketball’s Kendrick Robinson (Fredericksburg); baseball’s Ben Anderson (Culpeper); softball’s Cheyenne Barlow (Eastern View) and Keirsten Kennedy (Mountain View); lacrosse’s Mikaela Brooks (Stafford).
EASTERN MENNONITE
Soccer’s Anna Filipkowski (Eastern View) and Phoenix Rash (North Stafford); field hockey’s Cassidy Armstrong (Eastern View), Clover Cooper (Orange) and Morgan Tricarico (Eastern View); basketball’s Tatyana Ayala (Stafford County) and Emily McCombs (Eastern View); baseball’s Garrett Howard (Courtland).
EMORY & HENRY
Soccer’s Ryan Boyette (Courtland), Maddie Hummel (Riverbend) and Jeff Hurlock (Courtland); baseball’s Jameson Woodard (Eastern View).
FERRUM
Soccer’s Cole Lipinski (King George) and Taylor Seal (Riverbend); baseball’s Blake Boggs (Spotsylvania).
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY
Football’s Garrett Robinson (Eastern View) and swimmer Ben Hiter (Louisa).
LYNCHBURG
Soccer’s Laura Mason (Brooke Point); field hockey’s Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge), Alex Boatwright (Colonial Forge), Alexis Brown (Eastern View) and Sarah Miller-Richards (Fredericksburg); runner Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian); swimmers Corinn Ford (FCS) and Parker Hayungs (Stafford); softball’s Mya Lyburn (King George); lacrosse’s Emma Ponce (Colonial Forge) and Elena Tippett (Massaponax); tennis’ Emma Flowers (Courtland).
RANDOLPH
Soccer’s Wade Hall (Courtland); volleyball’s Melody Washington (Chancellor); basketball’s Jasmin Williams (Riverbend)
RANDOLPH-MACON
Football’s A.J. Johnson (James Monroe) and Brandon Woolridge (James Monroe); soccer’s Tyria Smalls (Massaponax) and Gracie Tritt (Riverbend); field hockey’s Tristen Craig (Massaponax), Maddie McCoy (Stafford) and Katie Tanner (Riverbend); swimming’s Zandy Knoke (King George), Becca Lazerson (Mountain View), Natalia Perdomo (Fredericksburg/home-schooled) and Jordan Shearer (Chancellor); softball’s Sami Davidson (Brooke Point); tennis’ Bailey Willard (Stafford) and Andrea Wine (King George).
ROANOKE
Soccer’s Joey D’Amour (Courtland), Erin Flamm (Courtland) and Carrington Lippi (Colonial Forge); runners Emma Chapman (James Monroe) and Hannah Koepfinger (King George); swimmers Hadley Baker (North Stafford) and Davis Wheeler (Stafford); baseball’s Ryan Cloude (Massaponax) and Owen Ledford (North Stafford).
SHENANDOAH
Football’s David Munoz (Louisa), Dylan Powers (Spotsylvania) and Matthew Redcay (King George); soccer’s Jonathan Shorey (Culpeper); field hockey’s Kelsey Jones (Courtland) and Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View); track’s John Kindig (Courtland) and Elijah Morton (Culpeper); baseball’s Jackson Foreman (Colonial Forge), Jeremy Kwolek (Eastern View) and Aaron Leinenbach (Massaponax); softball’s Kayla Stephenson (Colonial Forge); lacrosse’s Jay Baker (Massaponax), Jet Hayes (Brooke Point), Ricky Perez-Macia (Massaponax), Morgan Robinson (Brooke Point) and James Stewart (Riverbend).
SWEET BRIAR
Soccer’s Dominique Cunningham (Massaponax).
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN
Soccer’s Carleigh Van Reenen (Massaponax) and Allen Wilcox (Stafford); volleyball’s Sydney Collins (Chancellor); basketball’s Bianca Atkinson (Chancellor); track’s Jordan Hudson (King George) and Nathan Richardson (Masaponax); baseball’s Nick Mundy (Washington & Lee); tennis’ Alexa Brewster (Massaponax)
WASHINGTON & LEE
Football’s Alex Andros (Courtland) and Alex Heap (Brooke Point).
MORE ACADEMICS
Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin and South Carolina freshman swimmer Georgia Johnson (Mountain View) were named to the Southeastern Conference’s first-year academic honor roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA. Austin was also named first-team all-SEC on the basketball court at Mississippi, where she averaged 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.
