With the new school year weeks away, local athletes are still reaping rewards for their performance on the field and in the classroom in 2022-23.

University of Miami senior cross country/track runner Dillon Fields (Riverbend) earned his fourth straight spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference academic honor roll, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average.

Other local honorees included Virginia football players Joseph Holland III (Culpeper), Sam Hardy (James Monroe), Coen King (Eastern View), Colby McGhee (Orange) and Andrew Williams (James Monroe); and Virginia Tech football player TyJuan Garbutt (Riverbend), runners Blake Fairbanks (Riverbend) and Christian Jackson (Colonial Forge) and softball player Jenna Pearson (North Stafford).

Chancellor graduates Kaitlyn and Regan Bestick each earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA. Kaitlyn plays lacrosse at George Mason, Regan at Saint Joseph’s.

Also included were Davidson field hockey’s Celie Constantine and Caroline Wack and soccer’s Charlotte Snead (all James Monroe); George Mason soccer’s Kaitlyn Butcher (Riverbend), swimmer Joe Durocher (Riverbend) and Anka Whelan (Mountain View), track’s Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge), Ashton King (Eastern View), Colton Ocetnik (Mountain View) and Dalton Oylear (Stafford) and baseball player Britt Yount (Mountain View); George Washington softball players Taylor Puig (Riverbend) and Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point); Richmond track’s Virginia Beringer (James Monroe) and field hockey’s Madi Hyatt (Mountain View); Saint Joseph’s track’s Sydney Wynn (James Monroe); and VCU track’s Nayome Shipp and Trevor Thomas (both Colonial Forge).

Two Brooke Point graduates — Apprentice wrestler A.J. Deutel and Richard Bland soccer player Candace Johnson — were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ academic all-state team, along with Lynchburg golfer Andrew Watson (Mountain View). Honorees must compiled a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Each state school is allowed six honorees. Mary Washington’s were swimmers Brendan Huber-Wilker and Julia May, baseball player Xavier Herring, soccer player Jacob Kautzman, volleyball player Krista Rodgers and women’s tennis player Riley Smith.

Recent Shippensburg state graduate Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend), a Division II softball All-American, was named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete with a GPA over 3.25. Also honored were Slippery Rock field hockey players Leslie Colliver (Brooke Point) and Gabriella Delcoco (Riverbend) and track athlete Jamie Macecevic (North Stafford); and Millersville soccer’s Mike Kreider (Chancellor).

FOOTBALL

James Madison rising senior Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) was named to Phil Steele Magazine’s preseason all-Sun Belt Conference second team as a safety and punter returner. He made 40 tackles and averaged 6.0 yards per punt return in 2022.

TRACK AND FIELD

VMI junior Isaiah Blount (Caroline) was named to the VASID University Division all-state men’s track second team after placing second in the decathlon at the Southern Conference championships with a career-high 6,258 points. He also won the 10-event competition at the New Captains Classic.

TENNIS

Mary Washington senior Abby Moghtader was named to the VASID College Division all-state women’s tennis first team, while the Eagles’ Amanda Hagino and Hana Kimmey earned first-team doubles honors.