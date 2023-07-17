Academic honors continue to roll in from the 2022-23 school year for dozens of local college athletes.

The University of Mary Washington was well-represented on the Coast To Coast Conference all-academic team, which requires a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average for the academic year. The Eagles’ honorees include men’s soccer players Edres Fekrat (North Stafford), Elyass Fekrat (North Stafford) and Michael Lenhard (Brooke Point); women’s soccer’s Madison Bauserman (Riverbend) and Jessica Bronski (Chancellor); field hockey’s Emma Bernard (Chancellor) and Ellie Helbling (Riverbend); track’s Maddie Phillips (Eastern View) and volleyball’s Emily Flamm (Courtland).

Honorees from Christopher Newport included baseball’s Hunter Trimarchi (North Stafford); track’s Erin Elliott (a Stafford County resident) and Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge); field hockey’s Morgan Arthur (Stafford); women’s soccer’s Katie Bronski (Chancellor) and Jill McDonald (Colonial Forge); softball’s Brenna Morefield (Massaponax) and Caroline Pollock (Mountain View); and women’s tennis’ Kiersten Chang (Riverbend).

The following local athletes earned spots on the Old Dominion Athletic Conference all-academic team with GPAs of 3.25 or better:

Averett: Lacrosse’s Jacob Irman (Culpeper); wrestling’s Austin Long (Colonial Forge); and softball’s Brittany Battinelli (King George).

Bridgewater: Baseball’s Jason Isidro (Brooke Point); field hockey’s Makenzie Buckley (Riverbend); track’s Jade Buckles (Brooke Point) and Bowen Varney (Louisa); football’s Ronald Robinson (Mountain View); lacrosse’s Sam Sharps (Colonial Forge) and Annika Benson (North Stafford); tennis’ Matthew Leonard (Courtland); and softball’s Cheyenne Barlow (Eastern View).

Eastern Mennonite: Baseball’s Ben Knutsson (Riverbend) and Cooper Thomas (Eastern View); field hockey’s Cassidy Armstrong (Eastern View) and Morgan Leslie (Louisa); basketball’s DaiJordan Brown (Culpeper); and soccer’s Logan Darrow (Mountain View), Anna Filipowski (Louisa) and Hailey Smith (North Stafford).

Ferrum: Softball’s Macey Moore (Eastern View), soccer’s Taylor Seal (Riverbend) and volleyball’s Makayla Veney (Westmoreland).

Lynchburg: Field hockey’s Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge); soccer’s Carl McAnich (Eastern View); golf’s Andrew Watson (Mountain View); swimming’s Parker Hayungs (Stafford), Ashton Watterston (Colonial Forge) and Corinn Ford (Fredericksburg Christian); lacrosse’s Emmy Ponce (Colonial Forge); and volleyball’s Mya Green (Massaponax).

Randolph: Track’s Thomas Sepulveda (Stafford); basketball’s Jasmin Williams (Riverbend); and volleyball’s Melody Washington (Chancellor).

Randolph-Macon: Baseball’s Michael Shanahan (Massaponax); football’s Calvin Berry (Colonial Forge), Jarren King (Massaponax), Tony Skinner (Riverbend) and Brandon Woolridge (James Monroe); soccer’s Ryan Kuberek (King George) and Alexa Stohr (Massaponax).

Roanoke: Baseball’s Owen Ledford (North Stafford); track’s Olivia Hurley (Louisa) and Hannah Snodgrass (Orange); soccer’s Addyson Hecker (Colonial Forge); swimmer Davis Wheeler (Stafford); and tennis’s Victoria Rios (North Stafford).

Shenandoah: Baseball’s Jackson Foreman (Colonial Forge), Samuel Horn (James Monroe), Jeremy Kwolek (Eastern View) and Aaron Leinenbach (Massaponax); field hockey’s Regan Fields (Colonial Forge), Kelsey Jones (Courtland), Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View), Elizabeth Ranberger (Mountain View) and McKenzie Watkins (Courtland); football’s T.J. Henderson (Stafford), Jake Jack (Spotsylvania), A.J. Maxwell (Brooke Point), David Munoz (Louisa) and Hunter Showers (Saint Michael); lacrosse’s Jay Baker (Massaponax) and Jet Hayes (Brooke Point); soccer’s Gabe Eckenrode (Massaponax); softball’s Paige Eagleton (Stafford) and Kayla Stephenson (Colonial Forge); and golf’s Brooke Vaillancourt (Massaponax)

Sweet Briar: Equestrian Shannon Carter (King George).

Virginia Wesleyan: Cross country’s Nathan Richardson (Massaponax); lacrosse’s Joy Ramsey (Culpeper); and track’s Jordan Hudson (King George).

Washington & Lee: Football’s Jacob Romero (Massaponax) and swimmier Luke Osleger (Stafford).

The Citadel football player Elijah Bass (Colonial Forge) earned a Southern Conference commissioner’s medal with a 4.0 GPA. Earning spots on the SoCon Academic Honor roll with 3.0 GPAs or better included VMI football’s Mark Shelton (Mountain View); swimming/diving’s Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) and Mike Menton (Louisa); rifle’s Kolton Dotson (King George); and wrestlers Zach Brown (Eastern View) and Brian Jackson (Massaponax); plus Western Carolina baseball’s Cameron Murray (Mountain View) and Wofford lacrosse’s Emma Stalteri (Mountain View).

William & Mary football players Kyle Reviello (King George) and Cam Spangler (Eastern View) earned spots on the Colonial Athletic Association commissioner’s honor roll with GPAs of 3.0 or better, along with Tribe field hockey player Jayden Moon (Riverbend), swimmer John O’Hara (Stafford) and jumper Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper); Towson field hockey players Lexi Bove (Stafford) and Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View) and swimmer Shay Walker (Eastern View) and volleyball player Victoria Barnett (North Stafford); Delaware field hockey player Morgan Rigual (James Monroe); and Hampton football’s Quinton Ragland (Louisa).

George Mason senior sprinter Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge) was named a U.S. Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic pick with a GPA of at least 3.25.

FOOTBALL

Old Dominion rising junior safety Shawn Asbury II (North Stafford) was named third-team preseason all-Sun Belt Conference by Pro Football Focus after recording 32 tackles last season, his first since transferring from Boston College.