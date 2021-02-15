College notebook: Area athletes spring into action

It may not feel like spring, but in this convoluted time for sports, several spring seasons have begun. And local athletes have jumped right into the fray.
Sophomore
- Chris Baker
(Massaponax) posted three goals and two assists and junior
- Devon Weaver
(Brooke Point) scored four times in Shenandoah’s season-opening 17–8 lacrosse victory at William Peace Saturday. Sophomore
- Jay Baker
- (Massaponax) added two goals and an assist for the Hornets.
- Sophomore center fielder Trendon Craig (Washington & Lee) homered and scored three times in Louisburg (N.C.)’s 7–2 baseball win over Bryant & Stratton on Wednesday.
- Junior second baseman Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) delivered a game-tying RBI single in Virginia’s 9–4 win over South Alabama Saturday in Athens, Ga.
- And junior Grace Hall (James Monroe) defeated King (Tenn.)’s Murphy Harr 6–3, 6–2 at No. 3 singles in Virginia Wise’s 5–0 women’s tennis victory on Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
After placing second in the men’s 400 meters (49.78), VMI junior
- Johnnie Walker
joined fellow Colonial Forge alumnus
- Jonathan Gray
- on the winnig men’s 1,600 relay (3:18.63) at last weekend’s VMI Winter Classic.
At the same meet, senior teammate Jahanzib Shahbaz (Mountain View), won the 1,000 (2:25.81) while running unattached, while sophomore John Kindig (Courtland) set Shenandoah’s school record in the men’s weight throw (52-4.25), placing fifth.
South Dakota sophomore
- Gen Hirata
- (Stafford) placed second in the women’s pole vault (12–8.75) at Saturday’s Division I Challenge in Topeka, Kan.
- North Carolina sophomore Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) placed seventh in the men’s triple jump (50–2.75) and eighth in the long jump (23–5) at last weekend’s Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C.
FOOTBALL
Former Massaponax quarterback
- Evan Schickel
- tweeted last week that he will not play football again due to a shoulder injury. He signed with The Citadel but did not see any collegiate game action.
- King George native Ryan Smith added passing game coordinator to his title as cornerbacks coach at Virginia Tech. He served as the Hokies’ emergency defensive coordinator when Justin Hamilton was sidelined by COVID-19 in Tech’s 2020 opener.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
had 25 points and 13 rebounds in Mississippi’s 67–62 win at Alabama Thursday.
Sophomore guard
- Chris Shelton
- (Louisa) hit four 3-pointers in Hampton’s 85–70 loss to Presbyterian Thursday. He ranks third in the nation in 3-point percentage (59 for 115, 51.5 percent).
CROSS COUNTRY
Freshman
- Joshua Daggett
- (Riverbend) was Radford’s top finisher, placing third out of 25 men’s runners (25:30.8 for 7,400 meters) as the host school topped UNC Asheville and Winthrop in Friday’s inaugural Highlander Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
Freshman
- Victoria Barrett
- (North Stafford) shared the team high with 11 kills in New Mexico State’s 3–0 sweep of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tuesday and had four more in Monday’s 3–1 win over Grand Canyon.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore utility player
- Jenna Pearson
- (North Stafford) was named to Virginia Tech’s 2020 fall Dean’s List, which requires a 3.4 grade-point average or better.
