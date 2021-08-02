College notebook: Area football players earn preseason honors

Preseason awards mean very little, other than expectation of future performance. Still, several local college football players have earned reasons to watch them this fall.
VMI junior long snapper
- Robert Soderholm
- (Mountain View) was named second-team preseason FCS All-America on Monday by Stats Perform. He has been the Keydets’ long snapper for the past two seasons and made every attempt on target last spring as VMI reached the FCS playoffs for the first time.
- Meanwhile, three local players were named to the preseason all-Colonial Athletic Association team by the league’s coaches and sports information directors: James Madison redshirt senior safety M.J. Hampton (Stafford), Delaware redshirt sophomore defensive end
- Chase McGowan (North Stafford) and Towson junior kick returner
- D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View).
Hampton made 42 tackles in the spring as the Dukes—the preseason FCS No. 1 team—reached the national semifinals. McGowan tied for the CAA lead with five sacks as Delaware also reached the semifinals, and Hunter averaged 26.7 yards per kickoff return.
Other local players previously named to preseason all-conference teams include Utah kicker
- Jadon Redding
(Colonial Forge) in the Pacific 12, Montana tackle
- Conlan Beaver
(Massaponax) in the Big Sky and Virginia State defensive lineman
- Javon Frazier
- (Colonial Forge) in the CIAA.
- And Penn State junior Brandon Smith (Louisa) is one of 51 players on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, given annually to college football’s top linebacker. He had 37 tackles last fall, including a team-high eight for loss.
ACADEMICS
Shippensburg (Pa.) sophomore softball standout
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) has added NCAA Division II academic All-America Honors for maintaining a 3.67 grade-point average. She was earlier named national Division II player of the year after batting .500 with 18 home runs and a national-best 1.103 slugging percentage.
- Lynchburg senior Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian), Roanoke junior
- Hannah Koepfinger (King George) and Shenandoah sophomore
- John Kindig (Courtland) was honored by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association for posting grade-point averages over 3.30. Wilson and Koepfinger competed in the NCAA Division III championships in the 800 meters and 400 hurdles, respectively. Kindig was Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion in the shot put.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443