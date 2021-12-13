College notebook: Austin earns honors on, off court

Best known for her moves on the basketball court, Shakira Austin has done well off it too.
The Fredericksburg native is one of 30 Division I women’s basketball players nominate for the 2021–22 Senior CLASS Award, which honors excellence in community, classwork, character and competition.
Austin, a senior center at Mississippi, carries a 3.5 grade point average in her multi-disciplinary studies major and is active in the Oxford community.
On the court, she had 18 points, six rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots in Saturday’s 59–37 victory over Hofstra. She’s on the preseason watch list for the Naismith, Wooden and Lisa Leslie awards, and she’s averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Rebels (9–1).
MORE BASKETBALL
Sophomore forward
- Oma Aguolu
(King George) continued her strong dé
- but college season with a game-high 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in Hollins’ 91–42 rout of Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday.
- Sophomore guard Drew Pitts (Mountain View) scored a team- and career-high 13 points off the bench in Goucher’s 54–47 victory over Gallaudet Wednesday.
- Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson had 10 points and seven assists in Indiana’s 64–59 loss at Wisconsin Wednesday.
- Freshman guard Harmoni Swain (James Monroe) netted 19 points in Garrett (Md.)’s 93–20 romp over Allegany (Md.) on Wednesday night and 11 in Friday’s 68–59 victory over Chesapeake College.
- Senior guard Anias Saunders (Eastern View) had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Mary Washington’s 80–57 victory over Eastern Mennonite Saturday, its sixth straight home triumph.
- Sophomore guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored 14 points in Messiah (Pa.)’s 77–68 loss to York (Pa.) Wednesday and 10 in Saturday’s 68–40 win over Lebanon.
TRACK AND FIELD
Competing on her home track, Indiana sophomore
- Morgan Snow
- (North Stafford) won the women’s 200 meters (24.51) at Friday’s Hoosier Open.
- In his first college meet, Virginia State freshman Jaelan Black (Colonial Forge) placed fifth in the men’s 60 meters (7.05) at the recent KMS Opener in Virginia Beach. Junior
- Jordan Burzynski (Mountain View) ran on VSU’s winning women’s 4x400 relay (4:08.15).
SWIMMING
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy freshman
- Andrew Turbyfill
(Fredericksburg Christian) won the men’s 1,000-yard freestyle (10:12.19) in Friday’s dual-meet victory over Sarah Lawrence. Freshman teammate
- Jackson Lusk
- (King George) swam on the winning 200 free relay team (1:30.12).
FOOTBALL
Colonial Forge graduate
- Shane Strand
- tweeted Sunday that he will transfer to Charleston Southern for his final season of eligibility after starting all 11 games at right tackle for VMI this fall.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443