College notebook: Austin earns honors on, off court

Best known for her moves on the basketball court, Shakira Austin has done well off it too.

The Fredericksburg native is one of 30 Division I women’s basketball players nominate for the 2021–22 Senior CLASS Award, which honors excellence in community, classwork, character and competition.

Austin, a senior center at Mississippi, carries a 3.5 grade point average in her multi-disciplinary studies major and is active in the Oxford community.

On the court, she had 18 points, six rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots in Saturday’s 59–37 victory over Hofstra. She’s on the preseason watch list for the Naismith, Wooden and Lisa Leslie awards, and she’s averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Rebels (9–1).

MORE BASKETBALL

Sophomore forward

Oma Aguolu

(King George) continued her strong dé