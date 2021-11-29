College notebook: Austin, Rebels are standing tall early in the season

Conference play is still a month away, but Shakira Austin and Mississippi’s women look like they’re ready to challenge the Southeastern Conference’s best women’s basketball teams.

The Lady Rebels (6-1) have won six straight, all by double figures, after claiming the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational over the weekend in Berkeley, Calif. Austin, a Fredericksburg native, was named tournament MVP.

She had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 64-45 title game win over previously unbeaten California after notching 13 points, nine boards and four blocked shots in Friday’s 62-48 victory over San Diego State.

Austin, a 6-foot-5 center who starred at James Monroe and Colonial Forge before finishing her high school career at Montrose Christian School in Maryland, is averaging 13.3 points and 10.4 rebounds, with five double-doubles in seven games. She and the Rebels are hoping for their first winning record in SEC play since 2006-07.

