College notebook: Austin, Rebels are standing tall early in the season

Conference play is still a month away, but Shakira Austin and Mississippi’s women look like they’re ready to challenge the Southeastern Conference’s best women’s basketball teams.
The Lady Rebels (6-1) have won six straight, all by double figures, after claiming the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational over the weekend in Berkeley, Calif. Austin, a Fredericksburg native, was named tournament MVP.
She had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 64-45 title game win over previously unbeaten California after notching 13 points, nine boards and four blocked shots in Friday’s 62-48 victory over San Diego State.
Austin, a 6-foot-5 center who starred at James Monroe and Colonial Forge before finishing her high school career at Montrose Christian School in Maryland, is averaging 13.3 points and 10.4 rebounds, with five double-doubles in seven games. She and the Rebels are hoping for their first winning record in SEC play since 2006-07.
MORE BASKETBALL
Former Spotsylvania County resident
- Xavier Johnson
- had 20 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in Indiana’s 90-79 victory over Marshall on Saturday. The redshirt junior guard is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Hoosiers (6-0) since transferring from Pittsburgh.
- Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner scored 20 points in Delaware’s 72-63 victory over Chicago State Saturday in the FIU Holiday Invitational in Miami after netting 14 in Friday’s 87-72 win over Eastern Michigan.
Culpeper High School graduates
- DaiJordan Brown
and
- Chris Simmons
scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, in Eastern Mennonite’s 89-87 overtime victory over Mary Baldwin Wednesday.
- Sophomore guard Oma Aguolu (King George) had 25 points and eight rebounds in Hollins’ 90-32 romp over Trinity (D.C.) Tuesday.
- Freshman guard Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored a career-high 17 points in Shenandoah’s 62-56 win over Marymount Tuesday.
- Senior guard Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) scored a team-high 13 points in Norfolk State’s 54-41 loss to Air Force Saturday.
- Sophomore guard Laila Glymph (Culpeper) had 10 points and eight rebounds in only 17 minutes in Eastern Mennonite’s 66-32 romp over Penn State-Altoona Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Montana senior left tackle
- Conlan Beaver
- (Massaponax) was named second-team all-Big Sky Conference for the second straight season. He and the Grizzlies (9-2) will host Eastern Washington in the FCS playoffs this Saturday.
- After missing five games with an injury, junior Devyn Ford (North Stafford) returned five kickoffs for 119 yards and carried twice for 7 yards in Penn State’s 30-27 loss to Michigan State Saturday.
- Former VMI starting offensive lineman Ayden Jillson (Colonial Forge) tweeted that he has accepted an offer to transfer to Eastern Illinois for his final two seasons of eligibility. Teammate
- Shane Strand (Colonial Forge), a defensive lineman, tweeted that he has received offers from EIU and Long Island University.
SWIMMING
Barton (N.C.) junior Moira Euker (Lighthouse Academy) won the women’s 200-yard backstroke (2:07.23) and swam on three winning relays at the recent 12-team Pacer Invite in Cary, N.C.
